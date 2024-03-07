The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa House passes bill to make ‘smuggling’ undocumented immigrants a new crime
Iowa House passes bill to increase penalties for killing ‘unborn person’
Iowa House passes bipartisan teacher pay bump
UI Blank Honors Center to include Scanlan Center for School Mental Health clinic in renovation
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeye seniors prepare for No. 12 Illinois, discuss future aspirations
Advertisement

Iowa House passes bipartisan teacher pay bump

In an amendment, House lawmakers pushed back the deadline for Iowa school districts to certify their budgets.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
March 7, 2024
State+representatives+stand+for+a+moment+of+silence+for+the+school+shooting+that+happened+in+Perry%2C+Iowa%2C+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+The+shooting+took+place+on+Jan.+4.
Ayrton Breckenridge
State representatives stand for a moment of silence for the school shooting that happened in Perry, Iowa, during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The shooting took place on Jan. 4.

A bipartisan bill that would raise teacher pay and extend the deadline for Iowa school districts to submit their budgets to the state passed in the Iowa House Thursday.

House File 2630 would increase starting annual pay for teachers from $33,500 to $47,500 this fall, with a jump to $50,000 next school year and $22 million in appropriations for schools to do so.

The bill would also raise minimum wage for educational support staff, including paraeducators, to $15 per hour and provides $14 million in additional appropriations to fund the raise.

The bill gained bipartisan support on the House floor Thursday afternoon and passed nearly unanimously. Rep. Mark Cisneros, R-Muscatine, was the only no-vote on the bill.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds set out raising teacher pay as one of her key priorities in the 2024 legislative session in her Condition of the State Address in January.

Reynolds proposed a larger increase, raising starting teacher pay to $50,000 in the first year and $62,000 for teachers with 12 years of experience.

“The bill achieves significant goals set forth by Governor Reynolds to move Iowa’s minimum starting teacher salary to $50,000 and I thank her for setting a bold target that will vault Iowa to the top of the list to attract teachers in terms of pay,” Rep. Bill Gustoff, R-Des Moines, said.

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst said she appreciated the bipartisan nature of the bill and that both parties could agree on raising teacher pay.

“Right now, here’s an opportunity to show everyone else that the House has the right idea in mind,” Konfrst said. “Thank you for including paraprofessionals and others and thank you for taking it out of the AEA bill — this is a good bill.”

Bill pushes back budget deadline amid fight over school funding

The House amended the bill during debate on the bill Thursday to push back the date for school districts to certify their budgets.

RELATED: Lawmakers eye teacher wage bump as way to combat growing teacher shortage

The amendment pushes the deadline back from March 15 to 30 days after the House’s Supplemental State Aid bill, House File 2613, is enacted. Supplemental State Growth tells the department of management how much the state’s payments to school districts will increase for the next budget year.

Current law requires legislators to pass the state percent of growth within the first 30 days of the legislative session to give school districts enough time to budget.
More to Discover
More in State Politics
Lawmakers sit in the house chamber during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa House passes bill to allow felons to run for federal office
State representatives stand for a moment of silence for the school shooting that happened in Perry, Iowa, during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The shooting took place on Jan. 4.
Iowa Poll finds majority of Iowans support Area Education Agencies
Lawmakers sit in the house chamber during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa Republicans plan to reform Area Education Agencies passes House vote
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in