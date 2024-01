Viktor prepares to toss a bowling ball near his camp around dusk on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Viktor is one of several individuals who live sporadically in unhoused encampments on Iowa City’s southside. “You have to know someone’s language to speak to them,” Viktor said. As fall and winter weather brings colder days to Iowa City, individuals living outside can be put at risk. Iowa City’s homeless population must navigate a set of difficulties which includes food insecurity, exposure to the elements and often personal traumas and or addiction. Despite the hardship, individuals have become increasingly resourceful and have built community-like networks as well as intricate encampments.