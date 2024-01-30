Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes continue push for top of Big Ten with visits to Northwestern, Maryland

The No. 3 and 19-2 overall Iowa women’s basketball team will continue its push for the top of the Big Ten with a short trip to Northwestern on Jan. 31 before a flight to Maryland on Feb. 3.

The Hawkeyes, up from fifth to third in the AP Poll, last bested the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 92-73, on Jan. 27. Despite a slow start to the first half, Iowa developed momentum in the third quarter to pull away as its defense locked in while the offense flowed with much improved ball movement.

Caitlin Clark scored 28 of her 38 points in the second half, and she has the potential to torch an opposing defense once again with the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois — a team that is allowing 82 points per game for a scoring margin of -15.

Northwestern is 7-13 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten after suffering a brutal 100-59 loss to now-No. 10 Indiana on Jan. 28.

Although they are shooting just 42 percent from the field and are averaging 18 assists per game on 17.4 turnovers per game — greatly contributing to such a losing scoring margin — the Wildcats have shown glimpses of offensive potential as they are hitting an impressive 36 percent of three balls and almost 80 percent of free throws.

Still, they’re losing the rebounding margin as well by 2.5 boards, giving Iowa a chance to reset and attack the glass as the struggle to secure possessions when shots go up has been its Achilles’ heel over the last two games.

And the Wildcats are by no means a high-volume offense with just two players scoring in double-digit averages and no other averaging more than nine.

Guard Melannie Daley is leading the way with 12.9 points per game, but she is strictly an inside player as she rarely attempts the three despite her 5-foot-11 stature.

And forward Caileigh Walsh follows her with a bit more of a threat without the ball in her hands, averaging 12.8 points per game and six rebounds per game in addition to 19 blocks this season — but her 48 turnovers make her another target for pokes and steals.

Road trip continues

The Hawkeyes will hop on a jet just a few days later for College Park, Maryland, in which they will take on the 12-8 overall and 4-5 in conference Maryland Terrapins.

The Terrapins have dropped off this season upon losing star Diamond Miller to the WNBA, suffering losses to the likes of Nebraska and Michigan State this year, but they will get a chance for some momentum of their own with a contest against the Hoosiers on Wednesday.

And the Terrapins are by no means an Iowa cakewalk to Monday’s practice and even sound a bit of an upset alert alarm as they are averaging a very solid 80.5 points per game — on 45 percent from the field, 36 percent from deep, and 78 percent from the charity stripe — and allowing an average of 74.6.

But Maryland’s 40 rebounds per game stands out on the stat sheet. If Iowa cannot correct its rebounding woes by the weekend, the Terrapins could shred the Hawkeyes on the boards and gather offensive chances where they shouldn’t have.

That’s not to mention a solid 8.3 steals per game demands Iowa protect the ball at all times.

Forward Shyanne Sellers leads the Terrapins with 15.4 points per game, although she is shooting just 43 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep despite an impressive 86 percent from the free throw line.

Sellers has amassed 105 assists this season but has given up 70 turnovers, so the Hawkeye defense can expect the ball in her hands very frequently.

Guard Bri McDaniel is following Sellers with 12.7 points per game in the frontcourt — on 45 percent from deep, although not on a huge volume — and a total of 36 steals makes her a threat to Hawkeye guards in the backcourt as well.

Fellow guard Brinae Alexander is Maryland’s sniper, shooting a hot 40 percent from deep on 116 attempts this season. And forward Jakia Brown-Turner is averaging 12.2 points per game as a primarily interior threat.

Three Terps are averaging nine points per game too, rounding out a well-shaped Maryland offense that could give Iowa a run for its money if it cannot keep up on its own offensive end of the floor.