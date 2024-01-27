The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s basketball wins, 88-78, over Michigan thanks to a red-hot second half-performance
Iowa track and field athlete Kalen Walker improves his own 60-meter school record
No. 5 Iowa women's basketball records 15th double-digit win of season despite slow start against Nebraska
No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball awakens late for bounce-back win over Nebraska
Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
Advertisement

No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball records 15th double-digit win of season despite slow start against Nebraska

Iowa won, 92-73, despite the contest going back-and-forth from the beginning.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
January 27, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+and+Iowa+guard+Kate+Martin+celebrate+a+win+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+5+Iowa+and+Nebraska+in+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+27%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers%2C+92-73.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.

The No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball team beat rival Nebraska, 92-73, Saturday afternoon in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the score doesn’t quite tell how close the game was earlier in the contest. 

During the first half of the game, it seemed like last week’s crushing 92-100 overtime loss to No. 12 Ohio State would carry over into Saturday’s game as the Hawkeyes started out slow, committing seven turnovers while Nebraska found success early from three despite a scoreless start to the first five minutes.

After Nebraska took an early four-point lead over the Hawkeyes with a three-pointer from guard Callin Hake with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder called a timeout to talk with her team and try to stop the Cornhuskers’ momentum.

Following the timeout, Iowa went on a nine-point run, and the Hawkeyes would close out the first half up, 36-31, after a Caitlin Clark three-pointer with seconds remaining provided momentum to an offense that unusually otherwise stalled, notably scoring just 14 points in the first quarter.

“I just don’t think we were patient with our offense in the first half,” Bluder said. “We didn’t reverse the ball much, and didn’t get any in-and-out looks [that often lead to three-pointers].”

Clark said following the game that Bluder lit a fire among the starters during that timeout and that the team knew it was not playing up to its standards. 

“None of us ever want to let [Bluder] down. We want to make her proud [due] to what she’s given to our team,” Clark said. “She is one of the best basketball minds there’s ever been.”

Clark and the rest of the team turned it up a notch in the second half with the star guard scoring 15 points in the third quarter while shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. She finished the game with 38 points and 10 rebounds, her 10th double-double of the season, with 28 points coming in the second half alone.

Clark’s performance was supported by sixth-year guard Kate Martin’s 16 points and backup guard Sydney Affolter’s scoring 12 coming off of the bench.

Clark is undefeated playing Nebraska in her four years suiting up for the Black and Gold, and the women’s team has not lost to the Cornhuskers since 2019. 

“I feel like we always have really good battles with them,” Clark said. “No matter what it is, they always come ready to play versus us, and they’re a talented team.”

Clark said she loves Bluder’s coaching style because she holds players to a high standard and is not afraid to dish out some tough love. 

“I never want to stop being coached or being told what’s right and what’s wrong no matter how good or bad I play,” Clark said. “She’s going to get on me because she knows there’s still areas for me to improve.”
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa celebrates a 3-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 93-72.
No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball awakens late for bounce-back win over Nebraska
Members of the Iowa women’s basketball team walk off the court during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 18 Ohio State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 100-92.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 5 Hawkeyes in search of bounce back, host Nebraska
Iowa head coach Tom Brands points during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Area on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6.
Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands speaks on latest developments in sports gambling probe
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 93-72.
Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
A University of Iowa police car is seen on Sunday, April 9, 2023. (Daniel McGregor-Huyer/The Daily Iowan)
Man accused of stealing from Carver-Hawkeye Arena reaches plea deal Friday
Iowa Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, speaks at a public forum hosted by the League of Women’s Voters of Johnson County in the Iowa City Senior Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The forum is the first of three scheduled during the 2024 Legislative session and the topic of discussion is education.
JoCo legislators discuss gun reform at public forum
More in Sports
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Iowa gymnastics squeezes by Southern Utah, 195.800-195.425
Iowa fans cheer for a t-shirt during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. 3,105 attendees came to watch the matchup. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Southern Utah
Iowa’s Jamie Kofron holds her release during the Jimmy Grant Invitational track meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Saturday December 10th, 2022. Kofron placed seventh with a furthest throw at a distance of 14.34m during the indoor shot-put event.
Jamie Kofron rises to third in school history at Black and Gold Invitational
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in