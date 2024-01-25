The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands speaks on latest developments in sports gambling probe
Iowa men's basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings law violations
IC Human Rights Commission calls for dismissal of charges against Chloe Cole protesters
UI Health Care implements temporary mask requirements in some hospital units
Advertisement

DITV: Newscast Mon Jan 22nd, 2024

January 25, 2024
More to Discover
More in DITV Newscasts
DITV: Newscast Fri Jan 19th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Jan 17th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Jan 17th, 2024
DITV: Newscast Wed Dec 6th, 2023
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in