Gov. Reynolds introduces bill to strengthen rules against foreign ownership of Iowa farmland

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced three bills Wednesday aimed at banning foreign land ownership, requiring a review of all administrative rules every five years, and blocking public funds from going to companies with environmental, social, and governance policies.

The three bills were part of the governor’s gamut of legislative priorities, which she announced at her annual Condition of the State address on Jan. 9.

The bill aimed at foreign land ownership would enhance registration and reporting requirements with the Secretary of State’s office, and enhance penalties and enforcement through the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

“Iowa has been a leader with one of the toughest foreign land ownership laws in the country being enacted back in the seventies,” Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday. “Allowing foreign adversaries to undermine the agricultural dominance of our farmers only makes America weaker. American farmland should remain in American hands.”

Foreign ownership of farmland, specifically by Chinese-owned businesses, has been a conservative target for state and federal lawmakers.

Reynolds also introduced a bill to “cut the red tape” by requiring the sunset of all chapters of the Iowa administrative code every five years unless they are regularly reviewed for their necessity and effectiveness. The bill would also require a cost-benefit analysis before a rule is enacted.

She also introduced a bill to prohibit the state from contracting with a public investment firm that considers social issues in its investments.