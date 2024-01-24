The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings, public records law violations
IC Human Rights Commission calls for dismissal of charges against Chloe Cole protesters
UI Health Care implements temporary mask requirements in some hospital units
IC Northside Neighborhood Association succeeds in attempt to change city housing code
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds introduces bill to strengthen rules against foreign ownership of Iowa farmland

Gov. Kim Reynolds also introduced legislation to require regular rules review, and prohibiting state funds from going to investment firms that consider social issues when investing.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
January 24, 2024
Iowa+Gov.+Kim+Reynolds+speaks+during+Florida+Gov.+Ron+DeSantis+Caucus+Night+Watch+Party+at+the+Sheraton+in+West+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+15%2C+2024.+Republican+voters+assembled+statewide+to+participate+in+the+caucuses+despite+the+cold+and+extreme+winter+weather+across+the+state.+Former+President+Donald+Trump+won+the+caucuses+in+a+dominant+and+early+fashion+with+51+percent+support+from+Republicans+while+DeSantis+trailed+in+second+with+21+percent+as+of+11%3A15+p.m.+Around+250+people+showed+up+to+listen+to+DeSantis.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduced three bills Wednesday aimed at banning foreign land ownership, requiring a review of all administrative rules every five years, and blocking public funds from going to companies with environmental, social, and governance policies.

The three bills were part of the governor’s gamut of legislative priorities, which she announced at her annual Condition of the State address on Jan. 9.

The bill aimed at foreign land ownership would enhance registration and reporting requirements with the Secretary of State’s office, and enhance penalties and enforcement through the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

“Iowa has been a leader with one of the toughest foreign land ownership laws in the country being enacted back in the seventies,” Reynolds said in a news release Wednesday. “Allowing foreign adversaries to undermine the agricultural dominance of our farmers only makes America weaker. American farmland should remain in American hands.”

Foreign ownership of farmland, specifically by Chinese-owned businesses, has been a conservative target for state and federal lawmakers.

Reynolds also introduced a bill to “cut the red tape” by requiring the sunset of all chapters of the Iowa administrative code every five years unless they are regularly reviewed for their necessity and effectiveness. The bill would also require a cost-benefit analysis before a rule is enacted.

She also introduced a bill to prohibit the state from contracting with a public investment firm that considers social issues in its investments.
More to Discover
More in Politics
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa lawmakers squabble over the definition of a woman
State Auditor Rob Sand speaks to the Iowa City community at Iowa City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds
Attendees wait for Iowa caucuses to begin at Clear Creek Elementary School in Oxford, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Trump led the precinct with 32 votes.
Iowa experts speculate future of the first-in-the-nation caucuses
More in State Politics
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Iowa lawmakers affirm support for Israel, pro-Palestine protesters call for ceasefire
Governor Kim Reynolds opens the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Reynolds spoke to the audience about her work on changing laws around abortion and gender-affirming care.
Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to revoke financial aid from students who support ‘terrorism’
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in