No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball forces season-high 28 turnovers during 40-point win versus Wisconsin

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with four steals.
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
January 17, 2024
Wisconsin+forward+Sarah+Williams+prepares+to+shoot+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+Wisconsin+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+16%2C+2023.
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Wisconsin forward Sarah Williams prepares to shoot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Though fans may be quick to credit the three-pointers and fast-break layups from the Iowa women’s basketball team as the reason the Hawkeyes won, 96-50, over the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night, head coach Lisa Bluder will be pointing toward the defense. 

“I was really happy with our defense in this game,” Bluder said in the post-game press conference after her team forced a season-high 28 turnovers. 

The Hawkeyes were led once again by guard Caitlin Clark, who finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and five assists but also played a big factor on the other side of the ball, accounting for four of Iowa’s 14 steals during the game. 

Wisconsin forward Serah Williams came out of the gate hot in the first half, scoring 15 points seemingly at ease in the paint over Iowa’s Sharon Goodman and Addison O’Grady. O’Grady saw increased minutes due to forward Hannah Stuelke missing the game with a leg injury. 

Bluder said the team could adjust by putting two defenders on her, and Williams would finish the game with only 19 points — scoring just four in the second half.

“She was a little apprehensive with the double,” Bluder said. “I mean, she had seven turnovers herself, so I think our team did a really good job with that.” 

Wisconsin would score just 20 points to Iowa’s 50 in the second half as the Hawkeyes forced the Badgers into tying their season low in scoring. To defend against Williams in the paint, Iowa relied on setting up in a zone, which Bluder said has been rare for the team since she thought it wasn’t effective the first time the two teams met.

“We haven’t been able to use [zone] very much. We either haven’t wanted to, or our players were doing fine,” she said. “We work on it every day, and we really haven’t been able to use it, so it’s kind of nice to work on it in game time situations.” 

Guards Kate Martin and Sydney Affolter had three steals each. Affolter, who came into Tuesday’s game ranked second on the team in steals per game, also scored 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists coming off of the bench. 

“I thought Syd just worked so hard again. I mean, that girl just hustles,” Bluder said.

Iowa’s next game will be on the road Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, as the Black and Gold take on No. 18 Ohio State in the two’s first matchup of the season. To take down the Buckeyes, Bluder’s squad will have to slow down senior Jacey Sheldon, who averages 17.7 points and 2.3 steals for a 13-3 Ohio State ranked third overall in the Big Ten.

Bluder said she expects that game to be a tough, physical matchup due to the last time the two teams faced off last season.

“We destroyed them, basically, in the Big Ten tournament and then beat them at their place when they were ranked No. 2 and undefeated, so I know they have that game circled,” Bluder said. “Really tough challenge, but we’re up for it, [and] we’re excited about the opportunity.”
About the Contributor
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
