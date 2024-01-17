The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Hozier, Noah Kahan to headline Hinterland Music Festival 2024

The annual eastern Iowa music festival will see big-name indie artists on stage in early August.
Byline photo of Avi Lapchick
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
January 17, 2024
Festival-goers+cheer+during+the+fourth+day+of+the+Hinterland+music+festival+in+Saint+Charles%2C+Iowa+on+Sunday%2C+Aug.+8%2C+2022.
Gabby Drees
Festival-goers cheer during the fourth day of the Hinterland music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Hozier, Noah Kahan, and Vampire Weekend are set to headline the Hinterland music festival this summer.

The festival will take place the weekend of Aug. 2-4. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Thursday at 10 a.m.

The festival’s first day will be headlined by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, known for his chart-topping 2014 song, “Take Me to Church,” which led to his U.S. debut on Saturday Night Live later that year. Hozier last performed at Hinterland in 2019.

Though his discography features an array of genres from folk to blues, Hozier has found success in the young adult demographic, garnering global support for his third studio album, “Unreal Unearth” released last year.

Also performing on day one are masked singer Orville Peck, indie-rock band Hippo Campus, and up-and-coming folk singer Odie Leigh, among others.

Hinterland’s second day will be headlined by New York City-based band Vampire Weekend; a household name for indie pop fans. Some of their best-known songs include “A-Punk” and “Campus” off their namesake 2008 album “Vampire Weekend”; their sound is easily identified by their trademark guitar-picking.

Day two will also welcome the acclaimed solo singer-guitarist Lizzy McAlpine whose rise to fame on TikTok in 2020 built her current fanbase, made up of primarily Gen Z fans.

The last day of the festival will welcome back singer Noah Kahan as headliner. Since his 2022 Hinterland performance — for which Kahn was not a headliner — his name has gone on to resonate with millions of fans worldwide.

Popular for his hit songs “Hurt Somebody” and “Stick Season,” Kahan was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live last month alongside host Emma Stone.

Other artists to look forward to are indie band Mt. Joy, the TikTok-trending gothic signer Ethel Cain, and rising British rock band The Last Dinner Party.

In past years, Hinterland has featured notable artists and bands such as Pheobe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Wallows, and Glass Animals, among many others. For the full list of Hinterland’s 2024 lineup, click here.
About the Contributors
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is an arts editor at The Daily Iowan. A fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa, she previously held the positions of staff photojournalist, summer arts editor, and assistant arts editor at the DI. She is happiest when she is writing or painting.
Gabby Drees, Photojournalist/Videographer
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected] Gabby Drees is a photo editor and film maker at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and political science.
