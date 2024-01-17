Hozier, Noah Kahan to headline Hinterland Music Festival 2024

Hozier, Noah Kahan, and Vampire Weekend are set to headline the Hinterland music festival this summer.

The festival will take place the weekend of Aug. 2-4. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Thursday at 10 a.m.

The festival’s first day will be headlined by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier, known for his chart-topping 2014 song, “Take Me to Church,” which led to his U.S. debut on Saturday Night Live later that year. Hozier last performed at Hinterland in 2019.

Though his discography features an array of genres from folk to blues, Hozier has found success in the young adult demographic, garnering global support for his third studio album, “Unreal Unearth” released last year.

Also performing on day one are masked singer Orville Peck, indie-rock band Hippo Campus, and up-and-coming folk singer Odie Leigh, among others.

Hinterland’s second day will be headlined by New York City-based band Vampire Weekend; a household name for indie pop fans. Some of their best-known songs include “A-Punk” and “Campus” off their namesake 2008 album “Vampire Weekend”; their sound is easily identified by their trademark guitar-picking.

Day two will also welcome the acclaimed solo singer-guitarist Lizzy McAlpine whose rise to fame on TikTok in 2020 built her current fanbase, made up of primarily Gen Z fans.

The last day of the festival will welcome back singer Noah Kahan as headliner. Since his 2022 Hinterland performance — for which Kahn was not a headliner — his name has gone on to resonate with millions of fans worldwide.

Popular for his hit songs “Hurt Somebody” and “Stick Season,” Kahan was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live last month alongside host Emma Stone.

Other artists to look forward to are indie band Mt. Joy, the TikTok-trending gothic signer Ethel Cain, and rising British rock band The Last Dinner Party.

In past years, Hinterland has featured notable artists and bands such as Pheobe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Wallows, and Glass Animals, among many others. For the full list of Hinterland’s 2024 lineup, click here.