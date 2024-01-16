The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Freddy’s fast food restaurant in downtown Iowa City announces permanent closure

The restaurant has a sign on its window announcing the closure and is redirecting customers to a nearby Coralville location.
Jack Moore, Assistant News Editor
January 16, 2024
Freddy’s is seen on Feb. 5, 2019. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in the Old Capitol Town Center permanently closed for unannounced reasons. 

A sign was posted on the restaurant’s door announcing the closure, thanking the community for its patronage, and directing people to a location nearby in Coralville. 

“This location has been closed permanently. We are grateful for the opportunity to have shared our food and Freddy’s Way with you,” the sign read. 

The Old Capitol Town Center Freddy’s opened on Feb. 19, 2019, and is the only Iowa City Freddy’s location. 
