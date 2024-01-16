Freddy’s fast food restaurant in downtown Iowa City announces permanent closure

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in the Old Capitol Town Center permanently closed for unannounced reasons.

A sign was posted on the restaurant’s door announcing the closure, thanking the community for its patronage, and directing people to a location nearby in Coralville.

“This location has been closed permanently. We are grateful for the opportunity to have shared our food and Freddy’s Way with you,” the sign read.

The Old Capitol Town Center Freddy’s opened on Feb. 19, 2019, and is the only Iowa City Freddy’s location.