Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was one of the speakers at the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Several protesters spoke and called out Ramaswamy for not standing up to certain climate concerns.

Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, flipped his endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Ramaswamy at the rally.

Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later in the night.