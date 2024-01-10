The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: Fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University
Iowa Rep. Steven Holt switches his presidential endorsement to Ramaswamy
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol
Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson to step away from gymnastics to focus on mental health
Raising teacher pay, cutting taxes legislative priorities for Gov. Kim Reynolds
Advertisement

Photos: Fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
January 10, 2024

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced off during the fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday.

The debate between Haley and DeSantis was broadcasted on CNN. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but held a separate town hall at the same time on Fox News.

Before the debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the presidential race. The announcement has the potential to move some of Christie’s supporters to another candidate. 

As of the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump leads with 51 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.

2024_01_10_republicanpresdebate_slides_0001
Gallery14 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Snow falls outside of the Olmsted Center during the fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. The debate between former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was broadcasted on CNN. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but held a separate town hall at the same time on Fox News.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later that night.
Iowa Rep. Steven Holt switches his presidential endorsement to Ramaswamy
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Ramaswamy did not qualify for the Republican presidential debate in Iowa later that night.
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy “No Eminent Domain! No Carbon Pipelines!” Rally at the Iowa State Capitol
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her annual Condition of the State Address on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
Raising teacher pay, cutting taxes legislative priorities for Gov. Kim Reynolds
More in Iowa Caucuses
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets attendees during a campaign meet and greet event at McDivots Indoor Sports Pub in Grimes, Iowa on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15.
Photos: Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis meet and Greet in Grimes
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
¿Cómo participar en la designación del candidato presidencial?
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
The Daily Iowan's 2024 Caucus Guide
More in Latest News
Members of the Iowa gymnastics team cheer on JerQuavia Henderson as Henderson competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 18 Iowa and Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Henderson placed first in the event with a score of 9.925. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 196.200-195.125.
Iowa’s JerQuavia Henderson to step away from gymnastics to focus on mental health
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd after scoring a game-ending three-pointer at a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes travel to Purdue, return home for biggest test of Big Ten slate thus far in No. 14 Indiana
Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, speaks during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Konfrst has served in the house since 2019.
Iowa lawmakers pin tax reform, cost reduction as top priorities for 2024
About the Contributor
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in