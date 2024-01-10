Photos: Fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate at Drake University

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced off during the fifth Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University in Des Moines on Wednesday.

The debate between Haley and DeSantis was broadcasted on CNN. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but held a separate town hall at the same time on Fox News.

Before the debate, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the presidential race. The announcement has the potential to move some of Christie’s supporters to another candidate.

As of the December 2023 Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump leads with 51 percent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in second with 19 percent, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sits in third with 16 percent.