UI police investigate shots fired on South Van Buren Street

Police are asking residents to seek shelter and avoid the area.
Byline photo of Sabine Martin
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
December 25, 2023
Iowa+City+Police+Department+vehicles+are+seen+on+July+9%2C+2019.+
Katie Goodale
Iowa City Police Department vehicles are seen on July 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa Police Department reported shots fired on the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. in Iowa City on early Monday morning. Law enforcement officers are on scene investigating the shooting and multiple people are in custody, police reported.

Residents can resume normal activity, and no injuries have been reported since the time of the shots fired.
About the Contributors
Sabine Martin, Executive Editor
(she/her/hers)
Sabine Martin is the Executive Editor of The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communications and international studies. Sabine is also earning a minor in French. As a current member PolitiFact Iowa team, Sabine was previously Managing News Editor, News Editor, Summer News Editor, and a News Reporter covering higher education at the DI. Sabine interned for U.S. News and World Report in Washington, D.C. in 2023 as an education reporter and for the Cedar Rapids Gazette in 2022.
Katie Goodale, Visuals Editor

(she/her/hers)

Email: [email protected] Katie Goodale is the Projects Assistant Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and creative writing. For the past three years, she has worked as a photojournalist/videographer and as the photo editor for the DI.
