UI police investigate shots fired on South Van Buren Street

The University of Iowa Police Department reported shots fired on the 200 block of S. Van Buren St. in Iowa City on early Monday morning. Law enforcement officers are on scene investigating the shooting and multiple people are in custody, police reported.



HAWK ALERT: Reports of shots fired 200 block of S Van Buren St. Seek shelter and avoid area. More: https://t.co/YquzXCskf1 — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) December 25, 2023

Residents can resume normal activity, and no injuries have been reported since the time of the shots fired.