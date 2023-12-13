The Best Betting Sites in Iowa for 2024

Sports betting sites in Iowa are continuously improving, and this review of the state’s top sportsbooks takes the burden off your shoulders to choose an operator that’s best for you. The Dice Report (TDR) has tested all licensed betting sites in Iowa ensuring this list below includes only licensed and legitimate platforms to place your wagers.
Iowa Sportsbook Reviews
While all sports betting sites in Iowa are different in a way, they uphold the same principles – like customer protection, accurate odds, and transparent offers. That gives us a level of certainty that each platform is safe.
BetMGM
BetMGM is available in many states, one of which is Iowa. Its most engaging feature, without a doubt, is the generous welcome bonus. At the time, this is a deposit match bonus, meaning that the more you put in, the more money you will receive in return.
The platform boasts a dozen sports markets, each of which has a number of betting lines specific to the sport in question. Another sought-after feature of BetMGM is its betting app, available both on iOS and Android. It can be downloaded through the company website and enjoyed on almost any modern mobile device.
What TDR loves most: Generous welcome bonus
Clutchbet
If you are all for fast and effortless betting, Clutchbet’s platform would be the perfect choice for you. It loads in mere seconds, both on the web and on the app. The sports section has 13 options, one of which is eSports. There also are Quick Parlay and live betting options.
The sportsbook takes pride in its meticulously thought-out micro markets for live betting. They add to the live betting experience by engaging players in a slightly different way than the usual predictions do. Coupled with the ongoing free bet bonus offer, this is a real game-changer for many handicappers in Iowa.
What TDR loves most: “No juice” promo nights
Ceasars Sportsbook
The Caesars Sportsbook is an excellent example of what a modern online sports betting in Iowa platform should look like. The sportsbook accepts modern payment solutions such as PayPal, PayNearMe, and debit cards, as well as maintain a state-of-the-art security system with an encryption certified by DigiCert.
What TDR loves most: Fast cash outs on pre-match bets
Available Bets in Iowa
The range of possible wagers should not feel limited. All the top sportsbooks in the US stand for fairness and therefore offer a diverse array of betting options. That would include traditional lines like point spread, moneylines, and handicaps, as well as what’s called “props” (short for proposition bets). You can find more about each below:
- Parlays– A parlay involves putting together multiple selections into one betting slip with the hope of guessing each one correctly.
- Point Spread – A point spread is about handicapping the favorite by a number of points to justify giving them a better price.
- Props – Prop bets are for those that want to speculate about specific events that are not directly tied to the game’s outcome.
- Halftime Betting – Halftime betting allows you to make predictions on the outcome of any of the two halves of a game.
- Moneyline – Moneyline bets involve predicting who will win the match, whether it’s a team or an athlete.
- Points Total – As the name suggests, points total bets allow you wager on the total points scored in a game.
- Futures – Futures focus on long-term outcomes such as the overall winner of a championship, player of the season, or similar.
Reviewing the Best Betting Sites in Iowa
All of the details previously listed play a role in how TDR chooses which Iowa betting sites to recommend. However, these are not the only features that will matter to a handicapper. The TDR are well aware that other factors influence the decision of which betting platform to join.
Payout Times
Here’s something that everyone can understand – timely payments are important! If you are betting on sports with the intention of making a profit, you can appreciate the fact that TDR only includes operators that rank among the fastest paying sportsbooks in the US in this list. Based on these tests, the typical payout time is between 24 hours and five days, depending on the method of payment you want your withdrawal to be processed by.
Sportsbook Promotions & Betting Bonus Offers
New players are often entitled to a welcome bonus, which is easy to claim and has degrees. For example, the bonus should be claimable even if you make a small deposit, but the more you deposit, the more you will get in return. This is called a “deposit-match offer”, and it’s just one of the common bonus types. A rebate on a losing bet or simply a free bet is another two popular offers.
Available Payment Methods
Most online betting sites in Iowa take bank transfers, card payments, PayPal, and even Venmo. Here, of particular importance, is the size and the speed of transactions possible. It’s always recommended to check if the connection is secured during the transfer and whether a fee is applied. How many payment methods are available for a withdrawal versus a deposit is also important.
Live Betting
Handicappers love this feature as it allows them to place wagers on a game as it is happening. The key things to watch out for here are how quickly the odds update, whether there is an intermission when this is happening and how long it is. The rules on that must be very clear. Additionally, if there’s a video stream, there must be no delay between what’s being shown and the real-time action.
Sports Betting Apps
Some Iowa betting sites have a mobile-first aspect to them in that they were created with mobile users in mind. If that is not the case, you can rest assured that the operator has a native betting app on the App Store that can be downloaded and installed. These allow you to manage your account and make bets from a handheld device.
Online Security & Licensing
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is the main regulatory body in the state. Licensed online sportsbooks need to seek the approval of the Commission before they do anything of significance. As a matter of fact, they can’t operate legally without a license issued by the IRGC.
What the IRGC is not proficient in is cybersecurity, so an SSL certificate from a trusted authority in the field is still a must. The best Iowa betting sites often undergo an assessment by security companies like Sectigo, Comodo, and DigiCert.
Frequently Asked Questions
Should you have further questions, the next section is an easy resource to check first. The Dice Report aims to answer the most popular questions of sports betting fans in Iowa.
What are the best betting sites in Iowa?
In reviewing each licensed sportsbook in Iowa, TDR identified three operators as being the best betting sites in the state – BetMGM, Clutchbet, and Caesars. Their popularity and reputation are backed by the appropriate license from the IRGC, as well as the fact that they are major sponsors in the NFL and NBA.
Which is the best-rated sportsbook in Iowa for mobile betting?
TDR favors BetMGM for its mobile-friendly platform. The operators offers installable apps on both Android and iOS. They are available free of cost and run even on older devices.
How do I bet on sports online in Iowa?
While betting on sports in Iowa is not particularly complicated, you need to comply with the law. First, you have to be 21 or older in order to sign up. Second, you’ll have to create an account on a legal betting site and fund it. From there, simply locate the desired sport and event and then proceed to place your wager.
Top Competition Among Betting Sites in Iowa
The three online sportsbooks in Iowa that The Dice Report recommends all have the approval of the IRGC and are sponsors of major sports leagues. What really makes them a potent choice for handicappers from Iowa, though, are the unique features each operator upholds, such as betting in- play, betting on mobile, and free bet bonuses. You can’t go wrong in choosing any of the three operators listed above, and your favorite will likely boil down to personal preferences.