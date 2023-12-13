The Best Betting Sites in Iowa for 2024

All of the details previously listed play a role in how TDR chooses which Iowa betting sites to recommend. However, these are not the only features that will matter to a handicapper. The TDR are well aware that other factors influence the decision of which betting platform to join.

Payout Times

Here’s something that everyone can understand – timely payments are important! If you are betting on sports with the intention of making a profit, you can appreciate the fact that TDR only includes operators that rank among the fastest paying sportsbooks in the US in this list. Based on these tests, the typical payout time is between 24 hours and five days, depending on the method of payment you want your withdrawal to be processed by.

Sportsbook Promotions & Betting Bonus Offers

New players are often entitled to a welcome bonus, which is easy to claim and has degrees. For example, the bonus should be claimable even if you make a small deposit, but the more you deposit, the more you will get in return. This is called a “deposit-match offer”, and it’s just one of the common bonus types. A rebate on a losing bet or simply a free bet is another two popular offers.

Available Payment Methods

Most online betting sites in Iowa take bank transfers, card payments, PayPal, and even Venmo. Here, of particular importance, is the size and the speed of transactions possible. It’s always recommended to check if the connection is secured during the transfer and whether a fee is applied. How many payment methods are available for a withdrawal versus a deposit is also important.

Live Betting

Handicappers love this feature as it allows them to place wagers on a game as it is happening. The key things to watch out for here are how quickly the odds update, whether there is an intermission when this is happening and how long it is. The rules on that must be very clear. Additionally, if there’s a video stream, there must be no delay between what’s being shown and the real-time action.

Sports Betting Apps

Some Iowa betting sites have a mobile-first aspect to them in that they were created with mobile users in mind. If that is not the case, you can rest assured that the operator has a native betting app on the App Store that can be downloaded and installed. These allow you to manage your account and make bets from a handheld device.

Online Security & Licensing

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is the main regulatory body in the state. Licensed online sportsbooks need to seek the approval of the Commission before they do anything of significance. As a matter of fact, they can’t operate legally without a license issued by the IRGC.

What the IRGC is not proficient in is cybersecurity, so an SSL certificate from a trusted authority in the field is still a must. The best Iowa betting sites often undergo an assessment by security companies like Sectigo, Comodo, and DigiCert.