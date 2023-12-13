Best+Ways+to+Get+More+Likes+on+Your+Instagram+Posts

This is a rather simple and very common tactic used by Instagram creators to get more likes on their posts. You just need to occasionally post a random giveaway with a small gift card or hamper for your audience.

The trick to get more likes through giveaways is to ask your audience to register by engaging with your content by liking and commenting on your post. A like and comment is not a biggie and most people do it to have a chance at winning.

Just throw a giveaway contest the next time you have an expiring gift voucher to get some bonus likes.

Your timing matters!

The time you choose to post on Instagram can affect the performance of your content. Your content might be great and promising but all your efforts can go to waste if you post at the wrong time.

You might ask, “How would I know the best time to post on Instagram?”. The answer is rather simple. You just need to analyse your profile analytics to find the best time to reach your audience.

Enabling creator/business profile will unlock your profile’s analytics section. You can analyse your audience’s peak active hours and your posts’ performance at different times of the day. To get more likes on your posts, you should start posting during the peak performance hours of your posts.

Start Using Call to Actions

Have you ever tried asking your audience to like and share your posts? If not, then you might be missing out on free Instagram likes.

You must remember that you’re creating content for your audience and it’s completely fine to ask for likes as a reward for your efforts. Moreover, you can create some relatable content and leave a simple callout like “Leave a like if you can relate”.

You can be as creative as you want with your callouts to maximise engagement on your Instagram posts.

Some Other Ways to Get More Likes on Your IG Posts

All the methods we discussed so far are direct and will get you more Instagram post likes in a very short span. However, there are some other methods that you can try out for more engagement on your content. Here are some indirect ways that you can use to fetch more Instagram likes: