What+state-level+roles+available+with+an+Ed.D.

Pursuing a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) presents a variety of interesting opportunities for people who are keen to get into educational leadership that are frequently compared with PhD routes. So, students embarking on Ed.D. courses should consider career options before getting into this latest round of education.

This guide explores what an Ed.D. involves, the skills required to excel post-graduation, and some of the typical roles and most lucrative opportunities available for graduates entering the workforce.

What is an Ed.D?

An Ed.D. degree is a qualification that specifically ties to roles within education leadership. For example, an Ed.D. is useful for professions that guide college or faculty policies, decide upon curricula, design student support services, or generally consult with various educational bodies to provide the best educational experience possible.

Ed.D. roles largely revolve around research, much like PhDs. However, the key difference is that students on Ed.D. courses will have more opportunities to apply the knowledge and insight they gain, thus helping to prepare them better for the intensive careers ahead of them.

Typically, Ed.D. degrees require students to study in residence, meaning they will work in a college or faculty while researching and building the skills needed to excel in education leadership. This is another key difference away from the PhD route, which is frequently associated with research only.

Furthermore, while PhD students usually work within a very specific line of academia, Ed.D. graduates can expect to use their qualifications, skills, and research to work in a number of industries and with various bodies.

Career prospects are frequently covered through the Ed.D. curriculum, and students will have a clear idea of what they are working toward early on in their studies. For example, when studying with the aim to break out into Doctor of Education jobs – such as through a leading body like Marymount University – prospective education leaders will gain insight from tutors and course leaders into the job offers likely to be available once they graduate. The online Ed.D. at Marymount University allows students to connect with one another and their mentors virtually to support and discuss opportunities.

Regardless of the roles Ed.D. students aim for, research and experience only form part of the preparation they will require if they wish to thrive in education leadership. There are some important skills they will need to progress along the way.

What skills are required to succeed in Ed.D. roles?

Students breaking out with an Ed.D. degree will require strong heads for leadership. They will be comfortable making decisions at high levels, and will be adept at motivating, energizing, and inspiring others.

Ed.D. graduates must also have clear heads in crisis situations, or at least those with intensive deadlines, or where critical issues are at stake. Naturally, critical issues require critical thinking, too – graduates must also be able to take their heads out of a situation and think objectively about potential routes forward, unspoiled by personal beliefs and prejudice.

Great education leaders are also adept at handling change, as over time, educational needs and demands will change, whether in line with state requirements, societal movements, or specific requests from PTA bodies. Therefore, leaders in education must always be ready to react quickly to changing environments, and in many cases, physically propose and action these changes.

A great leader in the education field is also extremely well-organized, self-motivated, and concerned about social progression. They are not afraid to make proposals and transform systems in the name of making positive differences.

Beyond this, leaders will also help to train and develop other leaders. They must always be ready to invest in the skills and wants of others and be ready to see potential in those who can take the reins in the future.

Roles for Ed.D. graduates

The roles available to Ed.D. graduates with the people that they are likely to care for, and the systems they will be in charge of managing and potentially changing.

However, career opportunities remain broad and the pay scales for people graduating with these degrees offer lucrative compensation. It is estimated that Ed.D. graduates can expect to earn $85,000 out of college on average. Though it will vary depending on the bodies they go to work for and the levels of seniority they aspire to.

Regardless, Ed.D. graduates should keep their mind open and options clear. This is a degree that is in high demand – graduating shows that the Ed.D. holder is not only a great leader, but that they care deeply about social change, justice, and the needs of the people who attend school and college. They don’t just care about the needs of educational bodies themselves. With many of the most popular job routes available to Ed.D. graduates in the US, salaries will vary both on the companies offering the positions and the states in which graduates work.

State superintendent of education

The state superintendent of education, shortened to superintendent, or chief administrator, is a position available across the US. It is a state executive role where nominees are appointed.

This role is available to 50 candidates across the country and in 12 states, people elect superintendents democratically. It is an uncommon route for Ed.D. graduates to take, but an extremely rewarding position should it become available.

The work of a state superintendent is to oversee all education within the state’s schools, covering both elementary and secondary levels. They are relied upon to make and deliver decisions regarding how schools should operate within societal expectations. Superintendents also work with schools to help craft policy and ensure that educational bodies continue to stay on track to meet targets in supporting their students.

This role carries a lot of responsibility at the state level. While there will always be officers on hand to support decision-making, it is the responsibility of the superintendent to make proposals and confidently follow through on them.

During an Ed.D. degree, prospective superintendents will learn more about the scope of their work, the people they affect, and how they can make more sustainable differences to children and school staff across states.

Director of education policy

Otherwise known as an educational policy director, this position requires Ed.D. graduates to work on behalf of various school boards and higher-learning bodies. They build policies to support the needs of people working and studying in schools and colleges.

It is a role with similar responsibilities to that of a state superintendent, albeit on a smaller scale. These directors undertake considerable research into the potential wide-reaching effects of changing educational policies. They will work with boards and stakeholders to develop action plans that genuinely support people in education – whether studying or earning a salary. These directors will also work closely with a variety of data. For example, student performance information can be useful in defining future targets and benchmarks for schools and colleges.

Directors should also take a keen interest in the legality of educational policies, researching their options and ensuring schools can improve within state and national laws. Policy directors effectively ‘set the rules’ as they work with people at all seniority levels in the education industry to gain a clearer understanding of what is at stake and how people are affected.

Chief Academic Officer (CAO)

A CAO is typically in control of school curricula and faculty standards. In many cases, they work just below presidents in school board settings, but still provide critical insight and make sweeping decisions that affect what and how children and young people learn.

As with the work of policy directors, CAOs work carefully to ensure the decisions and changes they propose are legal and approved at both state and national levels. Typically, a CAO works to set curricula topics and their scope, outlining budgeting for specific schools and their various departments. Essentially, a CAO is deeply interested in providing young people with an educational experience that is fulfilling, accessible, and highly relevant to society.

A CAO’s decisions are far-reaching and can even affect how a school or other educational body presents itself to future students. Therefore, they must work with a research-based focus, using skills gained and developed during an Ed.D. degree. They must look carefully at what works in practice and pull back on what doesn’t.

A CAO will work closely with faculty members and consider ways to help boost student learning outcomes, not just with the view to improve grades for the sake of it.

Director of Student Services (DSS officer)

A DSS officer works along similar lines to some of the above professionals. However, they frequently work much closer with students and their needs, hence their job title.

This director will look closely at whether or not the standards of a specific school or educational institution are meeting the needs of students who attend. For example, are they receiving adequate tuition on relevant subjects and coursework? Are there enough support and guidance opportunities available for students who require them the most?

The DSS officer will consider both the educational potential and wellbeing of students. They will typically collate data and research new ways to help boost the student experience at a given school or body. They will also deliver coaching to educators and will advise administrators who work on scheduling and course programming.

It is likely that this director will work with others who hold Ed.D. degrees. Thus, learning how to work with like-minded people with similar responsibilities is another key aspect of entering the workforce with an Ed.D.

Education researcher and analyst

Education researchers and analysts typically work to find data on teaching methodologies that produce the most positive student outcomes. This often means working directly in schools and colleges to collect data on overall student performance, graduation rates, and current teaching methods.

Rather than leaving teachers and tutors to present lesson plans to students on a trial-and-error basis, education researchers and analysts work with data to find objective proof of what is working for students and what is not. They will frequently judge educational programs and are also involved in research paper writing.

The knowledge these researchers and analysts share via research papers will help inspire and inform teachers and faculties in the future. These analysts are deeply committed to making positive changes in education while understanding that personal bias and subjectivity have no place in creating sustainable action plans.

Researchers and analysts will also build presentations and projects to give clear, measured insight into where a school might be heading. Using this data, analysts can make proposals regarding future curricula and teaching practice. They may have the scope to influence future policies within these schools. This is another good opportunity for Ed.D. graduates to work with fellow alumni.

However, researchers and analysts might not have the same scope and influence from one school or state to another. Therefore, any Ed.D. graduates interested in pursuing this route should keep open minds and conduct research into the role in their locality.

Education Consultant (EC)

An EC works carefully with others to offer advice and guidance on the best possible practices and policies for achieving specific school and faculty goals. In particular, this role requires Ed.D. graduates to work closely with educators, students, and students’ parents.

ECs suggest and present policies and procedures to help improve student outcomes and ensure those in education receive adequate counseling and support when required. For example, this might include looking closely at financial concerns for families as well as the budgets of specific schools and their departments.

ECs will also work to support students and their families as they progress toward higher and further education options. They work directly with students and their teachers to analyze strengths, weaknesses, and areas of interest that might provide career opportunities further down the line.

In line with the support that students and families already receive, ECs deliver tailored feedback to schools and those in charge of curricula. It is another opportunity for fellow Ed.D. graduates to work together to improve educational standards and ensure that students are highly supported.

The feedback ECs give to schools and their faculty members requires an analytical and research-focused approach. It is a key reason why most schools and colleges won’t start to consider hiring applicants without an Ed.D. or in some cases a PhD equivalent.

A variety of opportunity awaits

The roles covered in this article are by no means exhaustive –there are many more opportunities for Ed.D. graduates to explore.

In many cases, educational bodies will prefer applicants with Ed.D. degrees to PhDs as they arrive with residency experience. As graduates start to apply for jobs in education leadership, they will find that requirements vary from role to role.

An ideal candidate for a role in education leadership is not just qualified to Ed.D. level. They need to possess innate leadership skills, be dependable in a crisis, be willing to adapt to gradual changes in the industry (such as the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education), and have a genuine desire to support schools and students alike.

However, getting an Ed.D. degree opens up many different doors for people who want to ascend to educational leadership. The program allows students to balance developing skills alongside gaining experience and insight via a formal degree program.

The US needs educational leadership – without it, schools, colleges, and other educational bodies might not be so focused, and might not be able to deliver the fantastic teaching experiences that generations of people rely on to thrive.