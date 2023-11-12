The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark breaks program record with 2,807 career points

The star guard became the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer on Sunday against Northern Iowa, passing Megan Gustafson.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 12, 2023
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+goes+up+for+a+shot+during+the+Ally+Tipoff%2C+a+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+8+Virginia+Tech+at+Spectrum+Center+in+Charlotte%2C+N.C.%2C+on+Thursday%2C+Nov.+9%2C+2023.+Clark+shot+13-of-31+in+the+paint.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Hokies%2C+80-76.+
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark goes up for a shot during the Ally Tipoff, a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 8 Virginia Tech at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Clark shot 13-of-31 in the paint. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hokies, 80-76.

On Sunday against Northern Iowa, Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Iowa women’s basketball history, breaking former Hawkeye great Megan Gustafson’s record of 2,804 career points.

Late in the third quarter against the Panthers, the star guard hit a turnaround jumper in the post while drawing a foul. After her free throw, Clark reached 2,807 points for her storied career.

 

Hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark has played 103 games in the Black and Gold over four seasons, leading the Hawkeyes to a national championship appearance last season. That year, Clark averaged 27.8 points per game while converting 47.3 percent of her shots from the field, earning All-American status from the Associated Press.

This season, the guard was averaging 36 points per game heading into Sunday’s game, coming off a 44-point effort in a win over No. 8 Virginia Tech on Nov. 9.

Over her career, Clark has a 46.9 percent field goal percentage, including a 37.7 percent mark from behind the arc.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
