Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark breaks program record with 2,807 career points

On Sunday against Northern Iowa, Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Iowa women’s basketball history, breaking former Hawkeye great Megan Gustafson’s record of 2,804 career points.

Late in the third quarter against the Panthers, the star guard hit a turnaround jumper in the post while drawing a foul. After her free throw, Clark reached 2,807 points for her storied career.

Hailing from West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark has played 103 games in the Black and Gold over four seasons, leading the Hawkeyes to a national championship appearance last season. That year, Clark averaged 27.8 points per game while converting 47.3 percent of her shots from the field, earning All-American status from the Associated Press.

This season, the guard was averaging 36 points per game heading into Sunday’s game, coming off a 44-point effort in a win over No. 8 Virginia Tech on Nov. 9.

Over her career, Clark has a 46.9 percent field goal percentage, including a 37.7 percent mark from behind the arc.