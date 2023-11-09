Adam Zabner announces reelection bid for Iowa House seat

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, announced his bid for reelection on Thursday.

Zabner, the youngest member of the Iowa Legislature, ran unopposed in the Democratic nomination for Iowa House 90 in 2022. He was born in Iowa City after his family immigrated from Venezuela. He currently runs uncontested for the seat in the November 2024 election.

“I ran because I’ve seen too many of my friends leave Iowa — and because I believe in a renewed focus on quality public education, in bold investments in our state’s future, and in creating a welcoming environment for all who live here. Iowa can lead on the biggest issues facing our country,” he said in a statement Thursday.

Before taking office, Zabner volunteered with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during Buttigieg’s bid for president in the 2020 Iowa Caucuses, and President Joe Biden during Biden’s general election campaign in 2020.

Since being elected in 2022, Zabner has advocated for bipartisan support of investing in fentanyl test strips. He also served on a subcommittee for a bill to invest in Amtrak railways to connect Chicago and Des Moines and worked on legislation, which was voted down, to codify the 2009 Iowa Supreme Court marriage equality decision, among other efforts.

“I’ve fought against the radical agenda put forward by the governor and Statehouse Republicans by asking tough questions on the House floor, and by speaking out against injustice — and against bad legislation,” he said.

In the past, Zabner’s key policy interests were to:

Make public and community college tuition-free for students who stay in Iowa after graduation

Prioritize funding for Iowa’s public schools

Restore bargaining rights for unions

Make Iowa City a welcome place for immigrants

Raise the minimum wage in Iowa City

“I’ve worked across the aisle where possible. I’ve traveled widely to talk to Iowans all over the state, putting miles on my Ford Fusion, because I am serious about growing our House Democratic caucus,” he said. “District 90 needs a fighter in Des Moines, and you’ve got one.”