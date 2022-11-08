Adam Zabner wins Iowa House District 90

Adam Zabner, who has spent the last several years organizing Democratic campaigns, won the Iowa State House District 90 seat after running unopposed.

Iowa House District 90 seat Adam Zabner hugs a supporter during a watch party on Election Day at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Grace Smith/The Daily Iowan)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Adam Zabner won the election for Iowa House Representative District 90 on Tuesday after running unopposed. Zabner’s victory is according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s website.

Zabner won the Democratic nomination for Iowa House 90 in June 2022.

Zabner is 23 years old and was born and raised in Iowa City.

He worked as an organizer for the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign. Zabner then went on to become the regional organizing director for the northwest Iowa Democratic Party during the general elections.

He worked for former North Dakota Attorney General Heidi Heitkamp’s One Country Project, where he assisted with the creation of a playbook on how Democratic campaigns can become effective in rural parts of the U.S. Zabner also assisted in Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff’s campaign.

Zabner wants to preserve the close-knit feel of small Iowa communities while also making Iowa more affordable, successful, and diverse.

As a member of the Iowa State House of Representatives, Zabner plans to work to:

Make public and community college tuition-free for students who plan to stay in Iowa after graduation.

Prioritize funding for Iowa’s public schools.

Increase economic growth in Iowa City by raising the minimum wage.

Restore bargaining rights for unions.

Make Iowa a welcoming environment for immigrants.

“I am proud that the voters of House District 90 have chosen me to represent this District,” Zabner wrote in a press release. Iowa City is my home and I look forward to serving our community by fighting for public education and college affordability in our state. I want to thank every volunteer and voter who supported our campaign, and I’m ready to get to work!”