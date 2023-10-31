75% of Students Making These Common College Application Mistakes: Can Expert Guidance Make a Difference?

College admissions can be tricky, but you can find the best fit for your future with the right strategy, authenticity, and a clear vision of academic aspirations. But have you ever imagined out of every 100 students filling out college applications, almost 75 are tripping over some hurdles?

Yes, you heard it right! That’s three out of every four students! These aren’t tricky, hidden pitfalls but common, easily avoidable mistakes. But here’s the twist: if so many are making them, they might be challenging to spot on your own.

Now, what if there’s someone out there who can help you sidestep these blunders? Can the keen eye of an expert make the difference between a good and a wrong application?

Let’s uncover these common slip-ups and explore whether expert guidance makes a difference in college application success!