Striker Hardwater & Trekker Series: The Ice Fisherman’s Best Friends

All of us know that the importance of appropriate gear shouldn’t be underestimated. However, some spheres are more demanding in terms of equipment than others. Ice fishing is one of those activities where the right equipment is indispensable. Too many are the challenges an ice angler faces and too high are the risks. Striker Ice, a leading brand in the ice fishing gear industry, aims to address these challenges and nullify the risks. Striker Ice’s Hardwater and Trekker Series are prime examples of this mission. Today, we at Gritr Outdoors will guide you through these two series of ice fishing clothing and explain why Striker remains at the forefront of the industry.

Striker Hardwater Series

So, what sets the Hardwater Series apart from the other six that Striker produces? First and foremost, it’s the target environment. This series is designed to combat extreme weather conditions and includes high-performing bibs and jackets packed with cutting-edge features.

The Hardwater Series is built around the concept of providing maximum protection and comfort to anglers braving harsh conditions. The materials used in these garments went through harsh selection, and only the most durable and functional made it to the final product. These Striker Ice Bibs are made with a 600D Endura shell and are known for their nonpareil ruggedness and ability to withstand severe weather. The Endura shell is complemented by Hydrapore Waterproof technology, which boasts a rating of 5,000mm/5,000g/m2. The first number stands for water resistance and the second one for breathability. The industry minimum for cold weather fishing gear is 3,000 in both aspects, and Hardwater Bibs have almost twice as much. To further enhance safety, the piece also includes 150g Sureflote flotation assistance, providing buoyancy for up to two hours.

The second pea in a pod, the Hardwater Jacket is designed to offer superior protection against the elements and mirrors the respective Bibs in many aspects. It features the same 600D Endura shell for durability, 320D nylon tussor trim for added toughness, and 150g Thermadex insulation to keep you warm even in freezing cold. Thermadex insulation provides high levels of warmth and breathability without encumbering you, which makes it ideal for ice fishing. The Bibs, by the way, boast the same feature.

But the innovation doesn’t stop at insulation and waterproofing. Striker Ice incorporates seam leakage protection in their apparel to further enhance waterproofness. This attention to detail underscores the brand’s commitment to providing ice fishermen with gear that performs exceptionally well under challenging conditions.

Those are only the most prominent features of the Hardwater series. There are plenty of smaller details that make the garments so functional. For example, the bibs sport extra heavy knee and seat padding so that all those kneels and seats could be a bit more comfortable. The jacket in its turn boasts underarm zip vents and a removable hood for further convenience. Both pieces feature pockets with Magnetic Storm Flap Closures that make opening and closing pockets a piece of cake regardless of how inconvenient it is at the moment. There are also reflective elements, placed strategically throughout the garments to keep you visible in dim light and darkness.

Striker Trekker Series

The Striker Ice Trekker Series is a collection of ice fishing apparel designed for early and late ice seasons, as well as during cold and windy tournament days on the boat. The series offers both a jacket and bib, each equipped with features that ensure safety, warmth and comfort, all without breaking the bank.

Many of the apparel technologies are used in a variety of Striker Ice apparel series, and Trekker is no exception. The Trekker Jacket, a standout piece in the series, is a stylish yet practical choice for ice anglers who find themselves in warmer climates or temperatures. It boasts an already familiar 600D Endura shell, so durability and protection against the elements are guaranteed. The Sureflote® Flotation Assistance Technology is another acquaintance you are sure to see again. This proprietary technology ensures the wearer’s safety by offering buoyancy to those unlucky to fall through the ice. Despite all the technologies implemented, the jacket maintains a lightweight profile, granting much-valued freedom of movement.

The jacket also incorporates 60g Thermadex® insulation, providing ample warmth in cooler temperatures while keeping breathability levels high. Hydrapore® Waterproof technology is another significant feature, offering a waterproof rating of 5,000mm and a breathability rating of 5,000g (which is pretty high, as you can remember). This ensures that not only does water stay out, but sweat and moisture can escape freely, keeping you dry and comfortable the whole time you wear it.

The Trekker Jacket also includes a removable hood with a memory wire visor, which allows you to customize your protection levels based on the current weather conditions. Reflective elements are incorporated into the design for added safety, especially in low-light conditions.

The Trekker Bib shares many of its features with the jacket. It is designed to be comfortable in the early and late winter chills as well as early spring sunshine. The bib is lighter insulated, making it ideal for trekking across early winter ice (with utmost caution) or roaming melting hard water in the spring (with even greater caution).

Like the jacket, the bib also incorporates Hydrapore® Waterproof technology, Sureflote® Flotation Assistance Technology, and 60g Thermadex® Insulation. To enhance user comfort, the bib features adjustable inseams and fast-drain hems. The interior is lined with 210T material which also adds to both comfort and warmth.

Comparing Hardwater and Trekker Series

Both series are created for dedicated ice anglers. Safety, warmth and comfort are priorities for the two of them. However, each one caters to slightly different needs and conditions.

The Hardwater Series, including the Hardwater Bibs and Jacket, is designed for particularly cold conditions. The Hardwater Bibs feature a robust 600D Endura shell, Hydrapore® Waterproof technology, and 150g of both Sureflote® Flotation Assistance Technology and Thermadex® Insulation. The Hardwater Jacket shares these features but includes a 320D Nylon Tussor Trim for added durability. Unique to this series are the Line Cutterz® Zipper Puller, Integrated Forceps Holder, and 1680D Snakeskin Knee Panels, which provide additional convenience and protection.

The Trekker Series, on the other hand, is designed for early and late ice seasons. These pieces also feature a 600D Endura Outer Shell and Hydrapore® Waterproof technology, but they have less insulation at 60g of Thermadex® Insulation, making them more suitable for slightly warmer conditions. The Trekker Bib is lined with a 210T Interior Lining for added comfort.

All ice fishing gear series made by Striker Ice feature elements that enhance safety, such as Reflective Elements and Sureflote® Flotation Assistance Technology. They also share similarities in their fast-drain hems and cuffs, adjustable inseams, and removable hoods with memory wire visors on the jackets.

Conclusion

As you can see, Striker did their best to cover all environments and conditions ice anglers may find themselves in. As such, you can find gear for all periods of the ice fishing season from its very beginning to its full swing. What stays true regardless of the series you choose is the brand’s profound knowledge and active implementation of apparel technologies. Striker developed their own floatation technology that addresses the biggest danger an ice angler may face, and they have a bunch of ways to negate harmful effects of common environmental conditions. Is there anything else an ice angler might ask of apparel? If there is, Striker are probably on their way to implementing it or already have them implemented in some other series.