Haley, DeSantis tie in new Iowa Poll showing increasing race for Trump rival

Trump increased his lead by one point in the most recent edition of the poll by the Des Moines Register.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 30, 2023
2024+Republican+presidential+candidate+Nikki+Haley+speaks+during+%E2%80%9CJoni%E2%80%99s+Roast+and+Ride%E2%80%9D+a+Republican-hosted+event+in+Des+Moines%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Saturday%2C+June+3%2C+2023.+
Cody Blissett
2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during “Joni’s Roast and Ride” a Republican-hosted event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

A new Iowa Poll shows a surge of support for Nikki Haley with less than three months until the Iowa Caucuses in January 2024.

The former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor jumped from being the first choice for president for six percent of respondents in the August 2023 Iowa Poll, to 16 percent of respondents in the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

Haley now ties with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has seen a dip in the polls. He went from 19 percent of respondents’ first choice for president in August to only 16 percent in the most recent Iowa poll.

The tie comes as the field of GOP presidential hopefuls narrows with two candidates dropping out over the last week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced he would suspend his campaign on Saturday at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press. Pence cited struggles in fundraising and his struggle in the polls for his withdrawal.

Conservative Radio Show Host Larry Elder also dropped out on Oct. 26 due to a declining presence in polls and cash problems.

DeSantis and Haley now face a battle for a viable alternative to former President Donald Trump, who still holds a large lead in the polls.

Trump increased his lead in the Iowa poll by one percentage point, expanding his lead over the second-place candidates, Haley and DeSantis, to 27 percentage points from the 23-point lead he held in August.

However, according to the Iowa Poll results, 27 percent of respondents considered DeSantis as a second choice, and 25 percent of respondents were actively considering him at all.

Compared to DeSantis, fewer respondents actively had Haley as a second choice, with only 17 percent considering her as a second-choice candidate and only 22 percent actively considering her for their choice.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also saw a drop in the most recent Iowa Poll. Scott went from 9 percent of the respondents’ first pick in August, to 7 percent in the most recent poll.

Other candidates saw little to no change in polling.
