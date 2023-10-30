All+You+Need+to+Know+About+Truck+Accidents

Every motor vehicle accident is a scary situation, but truck accidents top the list. Since semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, and all other types of commercial vehicles outweigh passenger cars by tons and are far larger, they have a greater potential to cause destruction.

What Causes Truck Accidents?

Truck accidents can be caused by a variety of factors, though it largely comes down to driver error, much like any car accident. Truckers have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and obey traffic laws. They also need to follow the strict regulations of the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Truck drivers may get drowsy when trying to get their shipments delivered on time. They may be distracted by their phones, intoxicated, reckless, or make errors in judgment due to a lack of proper training.

It’s important to know that truck drivers may be the ones behind the wheel, but there are many instances where they aren’t the only ones at fault. The trucking company they work for could be pushing them to stay on the road past the required hours permitted by the FMCSA. Additionally, the owner of the fleet may not be keeping the trucks properly maintained to save money. There could also be issues with improper cargo loading that can cause even the most cautious truck driver to have an accident.