All+You+Need+to+Know+About+Truck+Accidents

Every motor vehicle accident is a scary situation, but truck accidents top the list. Since semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, and all other types of commercial vehicles outweigh passenger cars by tons and are far larger, they have a greater potential to cause destruction.
What Causes Truck Accidents?
Truck accidents can be caused by a variety of factors, though it largely comes down to driver error, much like any car accident. Truckers have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and obey traffic laws. They also need to follow the strict regulations of the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration (FMCSA).
Truck drivers may get drowsy when trying to get their shipments delivered on time. They may be distracted by their phones, intoxicated, reckless, or make errors in judgment due to a lack of proper training.
It’s important to know that truck drivers may be the ones behind the wheel, but there are many instances where they aren’t the only ones at fault. The trucking company they work for could be pushing them to stay on the road past the required hours permitted by the FMCSA. Additionally, the owner of the fleet may not be keeping the trucks properly maintained to save money. There could also be issues with improper cargo loading that can cause even the most cautious truck driver to have an accident.
Common Injuries That Occur in Truck Accidents
Getting into an accident with a truck tends to result in serious injuries. Fatalities are unfortunately common when drivers of cars or motorcycles are involved in a truck crash.
The most common injuries that truck accident victims suffer are broken bones, burns, traumatic brain injuries, nerve damage, and spinal cord injuries. These can have life-altering impacts that may prevent you from living your life the way you did before the accident occurred.
How to Handle the Aftermath of a Truck Accident
It only takes a fraction of a second for a truck accident to cause destruction. It can be even worse if the truck is transporting hazardous materials. You may be terrified, and rightfully so, but you must try to remember what to do next.
The first step is to call 911 to get the police and emergency medical responders to the accident scene. You may quickly examine yourself and think you’re not hurt if you don’t see any blood and can move your limbs but it’s imperative you get medical treatment.
The majority of truck accident victims are severely injured and unable to gather evidence such as photos and videos, witness contact information, or even speak to the other driver. This is why it’s essential to contact an experienced trucking litigation lawyer after you have received medical treatment.
An attorney will be able to collect the evidence on your behalf and conduct a thorough investigation. This will determine the identities of the at-fault parties so you can pursue compensation for your injuries and other financial losses from this traumatic event.