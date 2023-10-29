Convenience store, Starbucks opens in Iowa Memorial Union

Following several upgrades to the Iowa Memorial Union early this fall, a convenience store and a Starbucks opened in the student hub this month.

The store is connected to the Iowa Hawk Shop bookstore in the basement of the IMU and sells everything from snacks to toiletries and houses a Starbucks.

The space was originally just a continuation of the Iowa Hawk Shop but now offers more than just books and clothing. The renovation is part of a larger effort to update the IMU, including decommissioning the Iowa House Hotel to create a well-being center,

The IMU last received an overhaul of renovations in 2007.

The director of the Iowa Hawk Shop Tracy Brodrick helped oversee the process and the transformation.

The renovations started in June 2023 and just recently finished in October with a few finishing touches still in the works, Brodrick said. The Hawk Shop was still open and fully functional during renovations and is now a place for students to grab food or everyday essentials.

Bill Nelson, the associate dean and executive director of the IMU, said he is excited about the future of the IMU as there are more renovations to come.

The new store also offers year-round student employment opportunities. The Starbucks will stay open in the summer season and UI students and Iowa City residents are encouraged to apply.

Cory Lockwood, Associate Director of Event and Facility Operations for the IMU, has also worked on this project every step of the way.

“No matter what we do in this facility our goal is always to provide something for students,” Lockwood said. “That in turn creates traffic for us, but first and foremost we desire to be a vibrant place that serves students well.”

The vibrant yellow walls and the scent of coffee wafting in the air greet students as they round the corner in the basement of the IMU. The IMU encourages students to visit the new space and spend time in the facility.

“Everyone should come see the store for themselves,” Lockwood said. “Take advantage of what the IMU offers.”