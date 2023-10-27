Common Myths About Personal Injury Law: Separating Fact from Fiction

A Lawyer Will Charge Too Much

Many people may recommend that you deal with your case on your own since lawyers are notorious for being too expensive. This is a common myth since the vast majority of legal professionals in personal injury law work on a contingency basis. This means you will not have to pay them anything until they win your case. Also, having a skilled negotiator by your side will likely result in a higher settlement which will be even more beneficial to you.

You Can Handle Your Claim on Your Own

If your accident was minor and so are your injuries, you may be able to get a fair settlement on your own. The reality is, however, that if you are dealing with severe and extensive injuries you should take your health seriously and focus your time and energy on recovering from your injuries. Also, insurance companies will react very differently when they know a lawyer is involved than when they are dealing with someone with little or no legal experience. A claim that is being handled by a personal injury lawyer will be taken much more seriously than one in which no legal professional is involved.

Personal Injury Claims Always End Up in Court

You may have heard people telling you how stressful, expensive, and time-consuming personal injury claims are because they always end up in court. However, the reality is quite different than that. Almost all personal injury claims end up being settled before reaching the courtroom. This is not only faster and less expensive but the negotiations will be carried out by your lawyer and the insurance company, leaving you free to focus on your medical progress.

Personal Injury Claims Are Frivolous Lawsuits

The reality is that the law allows you to claim damages for the medical expenses you are incurring due to an accident through no fault of your own. You may also seek damages to recover the income you have lost while dealing with your health as well as for items such as PTSD and pain and suffering. If you do not pursue a personal injury claim, you will be left to deal with all these extraordinary expenses out of your own pocket.