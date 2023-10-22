Iowa women’s soccer closes out regular season, qualifies for Big Ten Tournament

The Iowa women’s soccer team closed out its regular season with away games against Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend.

Despite going winless on their road trip, the Hawkeyes still snuck into the Big Ten Tournament after Northwestern and Michigan both lost their last regular season matches on Sunday.

Iowa ended the regular season 9-4-4 overall and 3-4-3 in the Big Ten.

Draw against Michigan

The Hawkeyes’ first game was against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Oct 19. Iowa entered the game with a one-point lead over Michigan in the Big Ten standings and would clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament with a win.

Both teams struggled to break the opposing back lines down to open the game. The Wolverines and Hawkeyes had possession in their attacking third but lacked the final pass to create a shot.

After the initial struggles, Iowa slowed the game down, holding possession and adopting a patient approach in attack. The Michigan defense remained vigilant and thwarted attacks that came its way.

The Wolverines then had possession but couldn’t cope with the Hawkeyes’ high press. Iowa turned defense into offense after midfielder Josie Durr intercepted the ball near the halfway line and dashed past her defender, creating a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Durr took the shot and beat the keeper to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.

The Wolverines responded before halftime.

Michigan was awarded a free kick just outside Iowa’s penalty box, and Kali Burrell scored, burying the ball in the bottom right corner of the net to knot the score at one.

With the game tied, both teams adopted an attacking approach in the second half, hoping to find a match-winner. The Hawkeyes were more aggressive in taking shots, outshooting the Wolverines, 8-4, in the second half.

Despite both team’s aggression, the winning goal never materialized, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Regular season finale

Iowa played its final game of the regular season against Michigan State on Sunday at the DeMartin Soccer Complex in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Hawkeyes went down early after the Spartans scored off a corner kick in the third minute of the match.

Iowa responded with some shots of its own, but the Michigan State defense blocked and saved both attempts.

The Spartans continued to search for a second goal in the first half with two more shots on goal that Enneking saved.

Michigan State had success getting into space on the right wing in the first half, preventing Iowa defender Samantha Cary from supporting the Hawkeyes’ attack.

Iowa finished the half trailing 1-0.

Michigan State once again opened up the half with a goal, scoring from outside the box with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner to increase the Spartans’ lead to two.

The Hawkeyes then shifted strategies to an all-out attack style, hoping to eke out a draw with qualification to the Big Ten Tournament on the line. Iowa continued to press high, hoping to win the ball in advantageous positions and generate mistakes the Hawkeyes could turn into goals.

But the Spartan back line remained calm.

Iowa struggled to find space in Michigan State’s penalty box and generate quality shots on goal.

With the attacking approach, the Iowa defense opened up. This allowed the Michigan State offense to launch a counterattack and win a penalty kick, which the Spartans scored to increase their lead to three.

Big Ten picture

Michigan State and Nebraska earned a share of the regular season title after the two squads tied with 23 points apiece.

Penn State lost its final game of the season to Wisconsin, ruining the Nittany Lions’ undefeated season. Both teams qualified for the postseason.

Indiana, Ohio State, and Rutgers are the other three teams that made the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa received the No. 8 seed and will rematch top-seeded Michigan State in the quarterfinals on Oct. 29 in East Lansing, Michigan.