Web Design Trends for 2023 – Is There Anything New?

1. Animated product reveals. Hover animations have always been helpful to keep people engaged. However, web designers are going even bigger because they transform usual page elements into amazing product reveals. Thanks to this trend, it is possible to reach a few goals. It allows speed browsing because customers can quickly view a product without opening a different page. It also animates the product, showing how this product can be utilized. This kind of animation also encourages the user to keep exploring.

2. Immersive 3D worlds. Thanks to a continuous interest in VR tech, this trend has now resulted in immersive websites that are actually fully rendered 3D worlds. While immersion gimmicks are not brand-new, they do not always take a visitor on a journey through digital space. This trend can also require 3D modeling and sound mixing, which means that you will never create something like that without an experienced web designer.

3. Overstimulation. It is critical for a great website to be intuitive so that visitors do not have to think. At the same time, modern designers go for digital maximalism more often as they are aiming for complete overstimulation. Therefore, one web page can include animated backgrounds, oversized typography, animated foregrounds, flashing images, hover effects, and splashes of color at once.

4. Parallaz zoom scrolling. This is nothing but an animation technique where the background elements move slower than the foreground elements. Thus, web designers create a sense of depth and realism. This design has been popular for a few years now, but it is expected to be one of the trends for a few years more.

5. `90s navigation. Last year, retro became a big thing in the web design industry, so modern web designers are ramping up their creative interpretation of nostalgia, but the emphasis is still on navigation. Browing such websites is easy because visitors quickly understand how to interact with them so that they have a familiar, warm feeling.

6. Scrapbook aesthetic. There have been a few technological advances, but this futurism makes people want to reclaim the natural world. Modern websites manifest this impulse via DIY and scrapbook elements. This kind of pages tends to include handwritten lettering, doodle drawings, sticker graphics, and collages. The handmade aesthetic opposes the gimmickry, but they do not deny the technological reality.

7. Overlapping text. Web design has been about neatly arranged layouts with everything in the right place. Modern web designers have been revolting against this structure via rule-breaking techniques. Now, you can see overlapping and crowded text on website pages on numerous up-to-date sites. Even though this trend sacrifices immediate readability, it still catches the eye with stylized headlines, which makes this design less boring.

8. Typographic layouts. One of the biggest advantages of digital design is the capacity for multimedia, where images, text, animation, and video can be placed in the same composition. At the same time, numerous web designers do not want multimedia altogether because they opt for largely textual layouts. The idea is to use bold fonts as the main elements in website design so that they capture visitors` attention quickly.