Moving across the country is a major life event that requires a lot of planning and decision-making. Among the most crucial decisions you’ll make is choosing the right cross-country moving company. The choice of a moving company can significantly impact the success of your long-distance move, so it’s important to make an informed decision. In this article, we’ll break down the steps you can take to select the best moving company for your needs.

1. Do Your Research:

Before making any decisions, start by conducting thorough research. Ask friends, family, or colleagues if they have any recommendations. Personal experiences can provide valuable insights into the quality of service.

Additionally, explore online resources. Websites, forums, and review platforms like Yelp and the Better Business Bureau can offer information about moving companies and their reputations. Look for companies with consistently positive feedback and good online reviews.

2. Verify Licensing and Credentials:

Check if the moving company is properly licensed and registered. For moves within the United States, this means ensuring the company is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). You can verify a company’s credentials on the FMCSA’s website. For international moves, make sure they have the necessary licenses and credentials for international transportation.

3. Get Multiple Quotes:

Don’t settle for the first quote you receive. Look up trusted cross country moving services to obtain estimates. This will allow you to compare prices, services, and terms. However, be cautious of quotes that are significantly lower than others, as this could be a red flag indicating hidden fees or a lower level of service.

4. In-Home or Virtual Surveys:

A reputable moving company should offer in-home or virtual surveys to assess the items you need to move. During this process, you can discuss your specific needs and ask questions about the services they provide, their insurance coverage, and any additional fees that might apply.

5. Understand Insurance and Liability: