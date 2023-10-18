U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks votes Kay Granger for speaker

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, flipped her vote in the second round of votes for the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Miller-Meeks instead voted for House Appropriations Chair U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas.

Miller-Meeks’ change in support for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan comes as some mainstream Republicans reject Jordan’s speakership bid. In the second round of votes, Jordan lost 22 more Republican allies from the first round of votes. Jordan emerged from the second round with 199 votes, and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had 212. To get a majority, a candidate must get 217 votes.

U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Zach Nunn, R-Iowa; and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa continued supporting Jordan in the second round of votes.

Miller-Meeks was one of several hold outs that were unhappy with the tactics Jordan used to garner support for his speakership. Jordan has utilized an intense pressure campaign, using allies and conservative commentators, to publicly and privately pressure dissenters. Despite this, Miller-Meeks voted for Jordan during Tuesday’s vote.

Jordan co-founded the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus and voted against certifying the 2020 election results. The fight for speaker comes two weeks after several far-right members of the House Republicans ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Far-right members, like Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called for the end to McCarthy’s speakership after McCarthy worked with Democrats to pass a stop-gap spending bill to avert a shutdown in late September.

Miller-Meeks did not immediately release a statement explaining her vote on Wednesday afternoon.