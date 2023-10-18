The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Clarissa Chun talks expectations for inaugural season
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks votes Kay Granger for speaker
Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks votes Kay Granger for speaker

Hinson, Nunn, and Feenstra remain steadfast in support of Jim Jordan.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 18, 2023
United+States+Representative+Mariannette+Miller-Meeks+answers+questions+at+West+High+School+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+August+14%2C+2023.+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, flipped her vote in the second round of votes for the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Miller-Meeks instead voted for House Appropriations Chair U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas. 

Miller-Meeks’ change in support for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan comes as some mainstream Republicans reject Jordan’s speakership bid. In the second round of votes, Jordan lost 22 more Republican allies from the first round of votes. Jordan emerged from the second round with 199 votes, and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had 212. To get a majority, a candidate must get 217 votes. 

U.S. Reps. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa; Zach Nunn, R-Iowa; and Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa continued supporting Jordan in the second round of votes. 

Miller-Meeks was one of several hold outs that were unhappy with the tactics Jordan used to garner support for his speakership. Jordan has utilized an intense pressure campaign, using allies and conservative commentators, to publicly and privately pressure dissenters. Despite this, Miller-Meeks voted for Jordan during Tuesday’s vote. 

Jordan co-founded the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus and voted against certifying the 2020 election results. The fight for speaker comes two weeks after several far-right members of the House Republicans ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Far-right members, like Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called for the end to McCarthy’s speakership after McCarthy worked with Democrats to pass a stop-gap spending bill to avert a shutdown in late September. 

Miller-Meeks did not immediately release a statement explaining her vote on Wednesday afternoon.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Brandee Britt, the director of athletics social media and digital strategy, smiles at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 27, 2023.
Iowa football’s creative content team among one of the best in nation
Iowa sophomore forward Payton Sandfort battles a Southeast Missouri State defender during a basketball game between the Hawkeyes and the Redhawks on Saturday Dec. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Sandfort scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting as Iowa defeated Southeast Missouri State, 106-75.
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort looking to take next step
Members of the Iowa volleyball team celebrates during a volleyball match between Iowa and Wisconsin at Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes, 3-0.
Iowa volleyball to pivot with addition of four teams to Big Ten next season
More in Latest News
iStock
Teens involved in fatal drag racing collision charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter
Chloe Cole, an activist, speaks at an event hosted by Young Americans for Freedom in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theather in lowa City on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the Madison and Jefferson Streets intersection. The protest concluded in front of University of lowa President’s Residence on Church Street.
UI political student groups navigate tension on campus
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson speaks with reporters from The Daily Iowan in Jessup Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
More in National Politics
Donald Trump points during a rally at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Trump vows to ‘launch a revival of economic nationalism’ at Cedar Rapids rally
Members of the audience cheer as Pete Buttigeig takes the stage at the Bell Center following the closing of the polls on Monday, February 3, 2020. The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel voted to strip Iowa of its first-in-the-nation status on Friday.
Iowa Democrats finalize mail-in caucus plan
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, speaks to supporters during a watch party for the 2022 Iowa midterm elections at Spare Time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Hinson is up for reelection for her seat in the house against state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha. Because of redistricting, Hinson is now battling for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, previously she held the seat for the 1st Congressional District. Hinson announced her victory after Mathis conceded.
Hinson, Miller-Meeks support Steve Scalise for new speaker of the House
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in