Iowa City TRC member Eric Harris charged with flight to avoid prosecution and escape from custody

Eric Harris, 44, a Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, was charged late Sept. 30 with escaping custody and flight to avoid prosecution after being placed on house arrest for previous charges.

Harris’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Johnson County District Courthouse. During the arraignment, formal charges will be read and Harris will enter a plea.

Harris is a member of the City of Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which is an advisory board tasked with advising the City Council on its work to end systemic racism.

Despite his term ending in 2024, Harris has not attended a meeting since June 2023 after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and domestic abuse assault.

Harris was placed under house arrest for these charges, but on Aug. 30 police were alerted that Harris’s ankle bracelet had been damaged. The bracelet was tracked to Trailways Bus Station on 170 E. Court St., where police found the bracelet in a trash can.

Harris allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and attempted to flee to Chicago. Deputies texted Harris who admitted to running away because he knew he would be arrested.

RELATED: Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction of Mollie Tibbetts’ killer

Police arrested Harris and charged him with flight to avoid prosecution and escaping custody. Harris was placed in the Johnson County Jail on Oct. 5 on $20,000 bond.

According to Iowa Court documents, Harris has multiple criminal charges dating back to 1998 ranging from assault, domestic abuse, driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, and among others.

It is unclear whether city officials knew of Harris’s background prior to his arrest in June.

City Manager Geoff Fruin wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that background checks are not conducted for TRC candidates.

“The City does not conduct background checks on board and commission candidates. The appointment and removal of commission members is the responsibility of the City Council,” Fruin wrote.

The lack of background checks for board and commission members is not unique to Iowa City. City Administrator for Coralville Kelly Hayworth wrote in an email to the DI that Coralville also does not do background checks for board and commission members.

The process for appointing new commissioners is decided by the city council, which makes appointments after reviewing prospective commissioner applications.

Director of Equity for Iowa City Stefanie Bowers wrote in an email to the DI that when a vacancy is announced there is a 30-day notice period. A deadline is set before the city council meets where they will review applications and make appointments.

City council members and the chair of the TRC were contacted by the DI but did not give comment on how Harris was able to serve on the TRC and whether there are plans to impose a background check for new commissioners.

Harris is still listed as member of the commission on the city’s website.