7 Altcoins Of 2023 With Little Or No Value That You Should Totally Check Out

Among altcoins, there are some special ones with no real value or potential. They are usually associated with pump-and-dump schemes and have no clear purpose or utility. In contrast to the best cryptocurrency to buy like Bitcoin and Ethereum, these particular altcoins are characterized by short-term but steep price rises; but they are speculative assets, not legitimate investments.

Interestingly enough, despite their nature, these special altcoins are preferred by some investors, whose primary aim is to capitalize on short-term gains. If you are one of them, below are some of these altcoins or “shitcoins” that are totally worth checking out.

1. Wall Street Memes: The Meme King

Investing in Wall Street Memes in 2023 is a good idea for good profits. The King of Memes, Wall Street Memes, offers some of the best investment opportunities. Apart from promoting its native token, $WSM, over a million people promote it. It is raising over $15 million, and its token is hot. If you are into memes, check out this coin.

2. Hankey Coin

Do you know Mr. Hankey? He is the guy from South Park who got his crypto coin named after him. It is cool because it brings fun and humor to crypto. But that is not all – HANKEY seems to do something different from the others. A 40% liquidity ratio means the DEX’s price should stay steady once it is on the market. A presale is going on, and they have an active social media community. Overall, it is worth watching.

3. Thug Life: Meme coin with investment potential

Would you like to ride the Thug Life train and earn serious money? Thug Life is a platform that empowers its members and helps them make money. It is about getting crypto investors together to help each other overcome investment setbacks. Since June, $THUG presales have raised over $500,000. They are aiming for $2.058 million. The second presale ends on July 17, so everyone gets a discount on $THUG. So stack your bags now and maximize $THUG’s gains.

4. Pikamoon: Earn tokens while exploring and combating

There is an exciting game called Pikamoon. You pay with altcoins and fight through different levels. You get rewards for playing. This is Pokemon, FIFA, and Fortnite all in one game. It launched in April 2023 and raised over $3.7 million. But you better get it now.

So, if you like crypto, check out Pikamoon. There are 50 billion tokens, so the price will go up. The platform will stay liquid a lot because of the tokens. It is also stable. Plus, Pikamoon is more than just an investment. It is an exploration game set in a fictional world called Dreva.

PIKA token owners get a free NFT when they explore the Pikaverse. As you take on other players, reach milestones, and trade or sell your tokens, they will get more valuable. You can even capture other tokens to build an army.

5. Meme Kombat: Altcoin With A 112% APY And Exciting Combat Format

A new platform called Meme Kombat ($MK) lets you bet on meme tokens, including Doge, Floki, Baby Doge, and more. And the PoS APY is 112%. This is the perfect coin since memes and betting are so popular. Now you can bet on all the famous memes, just like a meme battle royale! Everyone loves memes, right? But now you can bet on them! You can even compete with your friends.

6. PEPE 2.0: A Pepe Coin knock-off gives holders gains

Pepe 2.0 is a copy of Pepe Coin, which has been doing well for investors. Some people put a bit of money into it and have already made 200 times what they put in. People are trading Pepe 2.0 like crazy these days. It is worth $28 million and should keep rising throughout the year. Keep an eye on it!

7. ApeCoin

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a popular NFT collection worth over $1.2 billion. The APE Foundation uses a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin to give community members voting power. BAYC is one of the most popular NFT collections with a market cap of $1.2 billion and a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. With ApeCoin, members can vote and make decisions, so they are all involved.