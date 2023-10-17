The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Q&A | UI President Barbara Wilson talks Iowa women’s basketball, political division on campus
Demand for cannabis cards increases in Iowa City, the state
Iowa Football Week 8 Notebook | Hawkeyes unfazed by adversity, prepared to take on similarly-styled Minnesota
State of Iowa provides $6.5 million to fund scholarships for high need majors
UI raises $1.5 billion, plans to get $3 billion with alumni, donors in new campaign
Advertisement

One-on-one with Iowa soccer goalkeeper Macy Enneking

Enneking discussed her hidden talents, shirt number, and more.
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
October 17, 2023
Iowa+goalkeeper+Macy+Enneking+kicks+the+ball+during+a+soccer+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+the+University+of+Iowa+Soccer+Complex+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Sept.+24%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+tied+the+Golden+Gophers%2C+0-0.+
Dillon Jacobson
Iowa goalkeeper Macy Enneking kicks the ball during a soccer game between Iowa and Minnesota at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The Hawkeyes tied the Golden Gophers, 0-0.

Daily Iowan: Who was a player you idolized when you were growing up?

Macy Enneking: When I was younger, Hope Solo was a huge inspiration to me. As I got a little bit older, Zack Steffen was on my radar. I actually had the privilege of meeting him and training with him. I think that was a pivotal point in my career because he talked about how he made it coming from Pennsylvania and talking about the process and how he ended up having such a successful career. It made it more realistic in my eyes. I think that was my main reason for pursuing soccer in a collegiate career and hopefully further.

Do you have any non-soccer heroes?

I think my mom and dad — probably a typical answer. I always want to do everything for them just because of how much they’ve sacrificed for me.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I have synesthesia. It’s this neurological thing where I associate two cognitive things together, so for me, I see numbers and colors with people. When I first told my team about it, they were astonished. They wanted to know more about it. I think it’s pretty cool because for the longest time until about my junior year of high school, I thought everyone had it, and I was in my AP Psychology class, I found out that it was a less common thing.

Any reason behind the number one other than being a goalkeeper?

No, not really. Personally, my favorite number is 73. It was my number in club soccer growing up. I was able to get number one after Claire Graves, the four-year senior goalkeeper, left. I think it’s really symbolic for goalkeepers because the one is how we see ourselves. We’re the last line of defense; we’re alone in the pressure. I really enjoy the number. I think it’s fun.

What are some of your hobbies outside of soccer?

I really love painting and drawing. I’m one of the more artistic people on the team. A lot of people always see me doodling after film [sessions].

What has been your favorite class at Iowa?

I have to say my ethics course right now. I think it’s really interesting to see different sides of people’s ethics, and the discussions are really interesting.

Messi or Ronaldo?

I’ve got to go Messi. Messi has always been one of my favorites.

Favorite memory on the team?

Winning against Penn State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament [is my favorite memory]. I think that was just such a huge moment for our program.

What’s one thing you’re obsessed with outside of soccer?

I’m a huge fashionista. I love everything about clothes. I have an addiction to shopping.
More to Discover
More in Soccer
Iowa midfielder, Sonya Mehta takes the ball from Maryland midfielder, Sofi Vinas during a soccer match between Iowa and Maryland at the Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeat the Terrapins, 5-0.
Photos: Iowa Soccer vs. Maryland
Iowa defender Samantha Cary runs onto the field before a soccer game between Iowa and Illinois at the University of Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Sunday’s game marked Iowa’s Big 10 home opener. The Hawkeyes and the Fighting Illini tied 1-1.
Iowa women’s soccer team bounces back with 5-0 win over Maryland in home finale
Iowa forward Kenzie Rolling makes a pass to her teammate during a womens soccer game between Iowa and Rutgers at the Iowa Soccer Complex in Iowa City on Oct. 1, 2023.
Iowa women’s soccer team drops second straight after 2-1 home loss to Northwestern
More in Sports
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean runs toward the end zone for a touchdown after a punt return during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 26-16. DeJean’s touchdown on the punt return was 70 yards.
PCP | Should Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean play on offense?
Iowa midfielder Sofie Stribos meets with supporters after a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1, at their first home game of the season.
International Iowa field hockey players find home
Coach Shayla Houlihan speaks during a cross country practice at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. This year is Houlihan’s first year coaching in the Big Ten Championship and postseason.
Iowa assistant cross country coach Shayla Houlihan leading women’s team to goal of Big Ten Championship improvement
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in