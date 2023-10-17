One-on-one with Iowa soccer goalkeeper Macy Enneking

Daily Iowan: Who was a player you idolized when you were growing up?

Macy Enneking: When I was younger, Hope Solo was a huge inspiration to me. As I got a little bit older, Zack Steffen was on my radar. I actually had the privilege of meeting him and training with him. I think that was a pivotal point in my career because he talked about how he made it coming from Pennsylvania and talking about the process and how he ended up having such a successful career. It made it more realistic in my eyes. I think that was my main reason for pursuing soccer in a collegiate career and hopefully further.

Do you have any non-soccer heroes?

I think my mom and dad — probably a typical answer. I always want to do everything for them just because of how much they’ve sacrificed for me.

Do you have any hidden talents?

I have synesthesia. It’s this neurological thing where I associate two cognitive things together, so for me, I see numbers and colors with people. When I first told my team about it, they were astonished. They wanted to know more about it. I think it’s pretty cool because for the longest time until about my junior year of high school, I thought everyone had it, and I was in my AP Psychology class, I found out that it was a less common thing.

Any reason behind the number one other than being a goalkeeper?

No, not really. Personally, my favorite number is 73. It was my number in club soccer growing up. I was able to get number one after Claire Graves, the four-year senior goalkeeper, left. I think it’s really symbolic for goalkeepers because the one is how we see ourselves. We’re the last line of defense; we’re alone in the pressure. I really enjoy the number. I think it’s fun.

What are some of your hobbies outside of soccer?

I really love painting and drawing. I’m one of the more artistic people on the team. A lot of people always see me doodling after film [sessions].

What has been your favorite class at Iowa?

I have to say my ethics course right now. I think it’s really interesting to see different sides of people’s ethics, and the discussions are really interesting.

Messi or Ronaldo?

I’ve got to go Messi. Messi has always been one of my favorites.

Favorite memory on the team?

Winning against Penn State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament [is my favorite memory]. I think that was just such a huge moment for our program.

What’s one thing you’re obsessed with outside of soccer?

I’m a huge fashionista. I love everything about clothes. I have an addiction to shopping.