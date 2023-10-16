Iowa City police arrest suspect of August fire

Iowa City police arrested Ashley Bunting, 40, of Iowa City on Oct. 12 in connection to an arson that occurred on Aug. 23, police released Monday.

Bunting faces one count of second-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire at 1601 Aber Ave. on Aug. 23, according to a press release from the city.

According to the original press release from Aug. 23, the incident happened between 1 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., with multiple items outside of the apartment building intentionally set on fire.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the news release.