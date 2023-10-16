The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark makes Sports Illustrated Daily Cover
Photos: Iowa hosts DePaul in Crossover at Kinnick
Iowa football Week 7 Column | Hawkeyes bend the rules of college football, rewrite seemingly abysmal numbers as side effects of winning
Grading Iowa football's performance against Wisconsin
Highlight to Watch: Iowa punter Tory Taylor's 506 yard day against Wisconsin
Advertisement

Iowa City police arrest suspect of August fire

Ashley Bunting, 40, was arrested in connection to the arson on Aug. 23.
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
October 16, 2023
iStock
iStock

Iowa City police arrested Ashley Bunting, 40, of Iowa City on Oct. 12 in connection to an arson that occurred on Aug. 23, police released Monday.  

Bunting faces one count of second-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire at 1601 Aber Ave. on Aug. 23, according to a press release from the city. 

According to the original press release from Aug. 23, the incident happened between 1 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., with multiple items outside of the apartment building intentionally set on fire. 

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the news release.
More to Discover
More in News
The University of Iowa’s Sports Medicine Building is seen on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics hosts walk-in clinics for student-athletes
A protester attends a protest with their face painted with the Palestinian flag. Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at the Old Capital in Iowa City on Oct. 15, 2023.
Iowa City area organizers protest Israel-Hamas war
Newman Abuissa, chair of the Arab American Caucus, with the Iowa Democratic Party speaks his mind to event goers. Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated at the Old Capital in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.
Photos: Protest in Support of Palestine
About the Contributor
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in