Iowa women’s soccer team bounces back with 5-0 win over Maryland in home finale

The Iowa women’s soccer team won its final home match, 5-0, on Sunday against Maryland at the Iowa Soccer Complex.

The Hawkeyes came in at 8-3-3 overall and 2-3-2 in the Big Ten. Iowa suffered back-to-back losses against Nebraska and Northwestern and needed to bounce back with a win against Maryland to keep its hopes alive for the Big Ten Tournament.

“We always say that no matter what we have to grind,” senior midfielder Kelli McGroarty said. “But the mentality going into this one was, we’re going to make them grind just as much.”

Iowa scored three in the first half after goals from forwards Elle Otto and Kelli McGroarty, and midfielder Addie Bundy.

The Hawkeyes continued their dominance in the second half adding a fourth goal to their total after senior midfielder Josie Durr scored off a penalty kick. Freshman midfielder Sofia Bush added another in the second half after a long-range goal floated over the Maryland goalkeeper’s head.

First half dominance

An aggressive start from Iowa paid off as Otto managed to score in the first four minutes of the match, bringing her season total to five goals. McGroarty set up the goal after Otto dashed past the Maryland back line, creating a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

“Coming off last game not getting the result we wanted, we knew we had to come out today and put it away to keep our season alive,” McGroarty said.

The attack didn’t stop for Iowa as they earned a free kick in Maryland’s defensive half that led to another Hawkeye goal, this time from McGroarty.

Midfielder Maggie Johnston lofted the ball in off the free kick and midfielder Millie Greer got her head to it, knocking it toward Maryland’s back post where McGroarty was waiting. McGroarty headed the ball past the Terrapins’ goalkeeper, bringing Iowa’s lead to two.

“Our big focus has come down to making sure that we get that ball into the box and making sure that we know our roles when it comes to who goes where,” Johnston said of Iowa’s success on set pieces. “I think that within these last couple games, we’ve really narrowed down what people need to be doing.”

Despite a comfortable 2-0 lead, Iowa remained on the front foot and earned several corner kicks. Bundy sent a corner kick in and it bounced off the Maryland goalkeeper’s foot and into goal, but Bundy was credited with the Hawkeyes’ third score.

Iowa ended the first half with a dominant 3-0 lead, outshooting Maryland, 8-0.

Secure second half

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Terrapins had their best scoring chance of the game up to that point. Maryland earned a free kick just outside Iowa’s penalty box and passed it just to the left of the spot to set up the shot. The ensuing shot pinged off Iowa’s post and sailed over the crossbar.

The Iowa attack responded, putting the pressure on the Maryland back line to create more scoring opportunities.

As the pressure continued to build, the Hawkeyes earned a penalty kick. Durr was tripped up in the box after a cut inside, trying to get the shot off. Durr stepped up to take the penalty kick and sent the keeper the wrong way, hammering the ball to the back of the net to increase Iowa’s lead to four.

After several substitutions by Iowa, the Hawkeyes once again went on the attack. Freshman midfielder Sofia Bush added her name to the box score after she scored from way outside the box. The shot came off her left foot and sailed over the keeper’s head into the top right corner.

“Sofia is a pretty good ball striker, and we’re trying to get her to be a bit more aggressive and confident. I thought she played really well” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni said.

Iowa won the game, 5-0, for the team’s largest win margin in Big Ten play this season.

“I loved our mental approach. I thought we were competitive,” DiIanni said. “I think our scout was very good, and we really wanted to move the ball. We wanted to shift [Maryland]. I thought when we did that [Maryland] became a bit more isolated defending wise, and I would imagine today was probably the most passes we’ve been able to put together.”

Senior farewell

This was defender and captain Samantha Cary’s last home game of her Iowa career.

“I knew today was coming this whole week, it’s been something on my mind. It was an amazing way to go out. I’m so happy that I got to play one more year with this group,” Cary said. “The growth in the team, the growth in myself as a person, as a player, I couldn’t be more thankful for all the memories.”

The big picture

Iowa’s win on Sunday kept the Hawkeyes’ chances to make the Big Ten Tournament alive. After the win, the Hawkeyes moved up two slots in the Big Ten standings to seventh, putting them one point ahead of Michigan and Rutgers. Iowa will try to retain its conference standing to qualify for the postseason with an away game against Michigan on Thursday, Oct. 19.

“I’m obviously emotional right now because it’s my last home game today, but I’m not ready for next week to be my last week,” Cary said. “I think that’s how everyone feels, whether it’s their last year or not. We’re still in control of our own fate. I have full confidence in this group and full belief in this group, and we’re going to do it together.”