UI Campus Safety phone services restored

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

University of Iowa Campus Safety restored its phone services at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning after the non-emergency phone line went out on Wednesday afternoon.

The UI Office of Campus Safety announced in an email to students at around 4 p.m. Wednesday that it was unable to receive non-emergency phone calls because of a phone service interruption.

Campus Safety Public Information Officer, Hayley Bruce, said the telecommunications company attributed the interruption to a damaged telephone fiber-optic cable.

The UI said 911 services and calls were not impacted, however, elevator phones, area of refugee phones, and other non-emergency lines connected with Campus Safety were down.

Bruce said that all of the UI’s phone services are now fully functional.