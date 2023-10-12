The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Advertisement

UI Campus Safety phone services restored

The university’s non-emergency number and phones in refuge areas are now fully functional.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
October 12, 2023
The+outside+of+the+University+of+Iowa+Police+station+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+April+11%2C+2022.+
Dimia Burrell
The outside of the University of Iowa Police station is seen in Iowa City on Monday, April 11, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

University of Iowa Campus Safety restored its phone services at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning after the non-emergency phone line went out on Wednesday afternoon. 

The UI Office of Campus Safety announced in an email to students at around 4 p.m. Wednesday that it was unable to receive non-emergency phone calls because of a phone service interruption.

Campus Safety Public Information Officer, Hayley Bruce, said the telecommunications company attributed the interruption to a damaged telephone fiber-optic cable.

The UI said 911 services and calls were not impacted, however, elevator phones, area of refugee phones, and other non-emergency lines connected with Campus Safety were down.

Bruce said that all of the UI’s phone services are now fully functional.
About the Contributor
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
