Non-emergency number for UI Campus Safety down, experts work to restore service

Damage to a fiber cable has been identified as the cause of the interruption.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
October 11, 2023
The+University+of+Iowa+Police+Station+is+seen+on+Monday%2C+Feb.+15%2C+2021.+
Grace Smith
The University of Iowa Police Station is seen on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The Office of Campus Safety sent out an email  Wednesday afternoon to notify the campus that it is unable to receive non-emergency phone calls to its 319-335-5022 line because of a phone service interruption.

According to the email, Campus Safety encourages the use of 911 for all emergency purposes and directed all non-emergency to 319-855-0171.

The interruption is impacting elevator phones, area of refuge phones, and other lines connected with the department.

Campus Safety Public Information Officer Hayley Bruce said a telecommunications company has been informed of the interruption and is in the process of fixing it.

The telecommunications company attributed the issue to damage to a fiber cable, which also impacting other clients.

Campus Safety notified students that 911 has not been impacted and is encouraging individuals to continue that number for emergencies. An update will be provided when service has been restored.
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
