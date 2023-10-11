Non-emergency number for UI Campus Safety down, experts work to restore service

The Office of Campus Safety sent out an email Wednesday afternoon to notify the campus that it is unable to receive non-emergency phone calls to its 319-335-5022 line because of a phone service interruption.

According to the email, Campus Safety encourages the use of 911 for all emergency purposes and directed all non-emergency to 319-855-0171.

The interruption is impacting elevator phones, area of refuge phones, and other lines connected with the department.

Campus Safety Public Information Officer Hayley Bruce said a telecommunications company has been informed of the interruption and is in the process of fixing it.

The telecommunications company attributed the issue to damage to a fiber cable, which also impacting other clients.

Campus Safety notified students that 911 has not been impacted and is encouraging individuals to continue that number for emergencies. An update will be provided when service has been restored.