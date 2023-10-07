Highlight to Watch: Iowa TE Erick All’s 22-yard touchdown catch

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Michigan transfer finished the Hawkeyes’ game against Purdue with five catches for 97 yards.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 7, 2023
Iowa+right+end+Erick+All+and+running+back+Leshon+Williams+celebrate+a+touchdown+from+All+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Western+Michigan+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+16%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Broncos%2C+41-10.+All+had+34+receiving+yards+and+scored+a+two-point+conversion.
Grace Smith
Iowa right end Erick All and running back Leshon Williams celebrate a touchdown from All during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10. All had 34 receiving yards and scored a two-point conversion.

Iowa tight end Erick All was often used as a fullback during his time with the Michigan Wolverines. Now in the Black and Gold, All again found himself lined up in the fullback spot, only instead of laying out blocks, the Ohio native, caught a touchdown. Lined up with four tight ends on the field, All broke through the line of scrimmage and sprinted down the right sideline, where he received a well-placed ball from quarterback Deacon Hill. The touchdown put the Hawkeyes ahead, 20-7, in the fourth quarter and ended up being the difference in the game, in which Iowa prevailed, 20-14.
