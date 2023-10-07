Highlight to Watch: Iowa TE Erick All’s 22-yard touchdown catch

Iowa tight end Erick All was often used as a fullback during his time with the Michigan Wolverines. Now in the Black and Gold, All again found himself lined up in the fullback spot, only instead of laying out blocks, the Ohio native, caught a touchdown. Lined up with four tight ends on the field, All broke through the line of scrimmage and sprinted down the right sideline, where he received a well-placed ball from quarterback Deacon Hill. The touchdown put the Hawkeyes ahead, 20-7, in the fourth quarter and ended up being the difference in the game, in which Iowa prevailed, 20-14.