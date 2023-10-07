Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson’s 67-yard TD dash

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson missed the Hawkeyes’ last two contests due to an ankle injury and made his return Saturday afternoon against Purdue. The Hamilton, Ohio, native started off quickly in his first game action since Sept. 22, catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Deacon Hill to start the Hawkeyes’ second offensive drive.

The following play, Johnson took a handoff and hit the hole, sprinting 67 yards untouched for a score, giving Iowa an early lead.

Last season, the then-freshman Johnson ran for 200 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers.