The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Rapper Swae Lee takes the stage at packed UI Homecoming concert
Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson's 67-yard TD dash
Press Box Banter: Sports gambling with Ryan Hansen
Stephen A. Smith, Mark Shapiro hold live conversation with Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark
Iowa Democrats finalize mail-in caucus plan
Highlight to watch: Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson's 67-yard TD dash

Johnson now has two touchdowns and 266 rushing yards in his career against Purdue.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
October 7, 2023
Iowa+running+back+Kaleb+Johnson+celebrates+after+a+run+during+a+football+game+between+No.+25+Iowa+and+Utah+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+2%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Aggies%2C+24-14.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson celebrates after a run during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 24-14.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson missed the Hawkeyes’ last two contests due to an ankle injury and made his return Saturday afternoon against Purdue. The Hamilton, Ohio, native started off quickly in his first game action since Sept. 22, catching a 13-yard pass from quarterback Deacon Hill to start the Hawkeyes’ second offensive drive.

The following play, Johnson took a handoff and hit the hole, sprinting 67 yards untouched for a score, giving Iowa an early lead.

Last season, the then-freshman Johnson ran for 200 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers.
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
