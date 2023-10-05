The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Mercy IC auction remains unresolved after late-night continuance

With no close announced the auction remains unresolved Thursday.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 5, 2023
Mercy+Hospital+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+12%2C+2023.
Matt Sindt
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.

The auction for Mercy Iowa City’s assets remains unresolved. After a late-night continuance of the auction on Wednesday to further negotiations, and no further action Thursday, Mercy still hangs in the balance.

According to court filings, the auction was postponed to a later date, with no specifics provided, but the document stipulated that the final decision would be reached before the Oct. 10 sale hearing in Cedar Rapids.

The auction results were not announced on Thursday, with no timeline for their release or the conclusion of the bid made public.

In August, the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, with the unanimous approval of the state Board of Regents, entered a “stalking horse bid” that set the floor for a bid on Mercy’s assets at $20 million. According to bidding procedures, all competing bids must meet the $20.9 million mark, plus an $800,000 fee to be paid to the UI and a minimum bid increment of $100,000.

The chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings come after bondholder Preston Hollow Community Capital and master corporate trustee Computershare Corporate Trust, N.A. sued Mercy Iowa City and asked the courts to enter the hospital into a receivership after a financial report showed the hospital was losing millions monthly and operating on a “cash burn.”

Even after the auction concludes, a long-drawn-out bankruptcy proceeding is ahead of Mercy Iowa City as they navigate their debts, assets, and restructuring under federal bankruptcy proceedings.
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
