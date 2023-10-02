Iowa Health and Human Services to continue expansion of mental health infrastructure in settlement agreement

iStock

The state will develop a plan to reinforce recent improvements to the state mental health system in Iowa, in accordance with a settlement.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services entered into a settlement agreement on Monday with plaintiffs who brought a lawsuit alleging that the state had failed to provide adequate mental health services for Medicaid-eligible children who have serious mental health needs.

This includes defining clear access points for behavioral and mental health services and update how the state will oversee case management for those Medicaid-eligible children.

Kelly Garcia, the director of Iowa Health and Human services, said in a release Monday that the agreement cements changes already made to the system.

“Iowa HHS has spent the past several years honing its work to better support children and families,” Garcia said. “The Iowa Medicaid team has led a multi-year effort to transform this system that includes bringing individuals and families to the table in a meaningful way.”

Catherine Johnson, the executive director of Disability Rights Iowa, thanked Gov. Kim Reynolds for recognizing the unmet needs of children with serious mental health needs.

“Her commitment to take the steps necessary to provide them with the intensive home and community-based services they need, we believe will allow our children to remain at home with the families or caregivers best able to love and care for them,” Johnson said in a Monday news release.

The plaintiffs were represented by Disability Rights Iowa, Children’s Rights, the National Health Law Program, and Ropes & Gray.