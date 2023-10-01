The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Highlight to Watch: Cooper DeJean’s game-winning punt return TD

Iowa football defeats Michigan State, 26-16, with late-game heroics of Cooper DeJean

Iowa QB Cade McNamara helped off field due to apparent left knee injury

Live updates | Iowa football looks to bounce back, hosts Michigan State

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

DITV Sports: No Cade, no problem; Hawks roll Spartans 26-16

With QB1 Cade McNamara going down in the first quarter, Deacon Hill stepped in for the Hawks. Cooper DeJean put together a highlight tape and Drew Stevens went 4/4. Kirk Ferentz and his crew are 4-1, and face Purdue next Saturday for Iowa’s Homecoming.
Aidan Wirtz, DITV Reporter
October 1, 2023
About the Contributor
Aidan Wirtz, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Aidan Wirtz is a sports reporter with a huge passion for covering every type of athletics. he is a sophomore at Iowa, and is majoring in Journalism and sports studies, with a focus in a future broadcasting career.
