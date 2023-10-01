DITV Sports: No Cade, no problem; Hawks roll Spartans 26-16
With QB1 Cade McNamara going down in the first quarter, Deacon Hill stepped in for the Hawks. Cooper DeJean put together a highlight tape and Drew Stevens went 4/4. Kirk Ferentz and his crew are 4-1, and face Purdue next Saturday for Iowa’s Homecoming.
Aidan Wirtz is a sports reporter with a huge passion for covering every type of athletics. he is a sophomore at Iowa, and is majoring in Journalism and sports studies, with a focus in a future broadcasting career.