California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., died at the age of 90 on Thursday evening.

Iowa lawmakers offered statements of condolences and remembrance on Friday morning after the news of Feinstein’s death.

Feinstein made her way in California politics through a successful career in San Francisco as the first female Mayor and first female Board of Supervisor of San Francisco, according to her Senate biography.

Feinstein was also the first woman to be the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, offered his condolences for the senator on X, formerly known as Twitter, “She was a true public servant I’ll miss her.”

Sen Feinstein did an outstanding job representing the ppl of California. I worked closely w her as a member of the drug caucus& judiciary cmte. During the time I was chair& she was ranking Democrat we had a wonderful working relationship She’s a true public servant I’ll miss her — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 29, 2023

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, similarly offered her condolences for Feinstein’s family and remembered her legacy of bipartisanship.

“Senator Dianne Feinstein’s life of service blazed a trail for women in politics and the future of girls across the nation,” Ernst said in a news release on Friday. “Dianne will be missed; she leaves behind an incredible legacy of bipartisanship.”

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right,” James Sauls, Feinstein’s chief of staff said in a news release on Friday morning. “At the same time she was willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation.”