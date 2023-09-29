California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90, Iowa lawmakers offer condolences

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The California Senator died at the age of 90 on Thursday evening.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
September 29, 2023
Emily Nyberg
The U.S. Capitol is seen on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., died at the age of 90 on Thursday evening. 

Iowa lawmakers offered statements of condolences and remembrance on Friday morning after the news of Feinstein’s death. 

Feinstein made her way in California politics through a successful career in San Francisco as the first female Mayor and first female Board of Supervisor of San Francisco, according to her Senate biography. 

Feinstein was also the first woman to be the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the first woman to chair the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. 

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, offered his condolences for the senator on X, formerly known as  Twitter, “She was a true public servant I’ll miss her.” 

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, similarly offered her condolences for Feinstein’s family and remembered her legacy of bipartisanship. 

“Senator Dianne Feinstein’s life of service blazed a trail for women in politics and the future of girls across the nation,” Ernst said in a news release on Friday. “Dianne will be missed; she leaves behind an incredible legacy of bipartisanship.” 

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right,” James Sauls, Feinstein’s chief of staff said in a news release on Friday morning. “At the same time she was willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation.” 
