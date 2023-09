Iowa City teenager Bridget Stone, 15, was located and reunited with her family, according to a press release by the police department on Friday.

Stone was last seen at Iowa City West High School on Sept. 11, and was reported missing a week ago on Sept. 15.

According to a press release from Iowa City police on Sept. 15, Stone’s friends said they had not seen or heard from Stone since Sept. 11, but said there was talk of a trip to Chicago.

No further information is available at this time.