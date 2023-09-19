The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

IC passes zoning changes to increase affordable housing

Father and son duo build legacy at Wig & Pen

University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs become target for conservative politics

Public input for City Park Pool to take place soon

Undergraduates at the UI get involved in research

Advertisement

Iowa women’s volleyball on pace to have successful season amid rebuild

Coming off its best start in seven years, the Hawkeyes look to make program history in Big Ten play.
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
September 19, 2023
Outside+hitter+Nataly+Moravec+and+middle+hitter+Rosa+Vesty+seen+blocking+a+spike+during+a+volleyball+match+between+Iowa+and+Grand+Canyon+University+at+Xtream+Arena+in+Coralville+on+September+10%2C+2023.+The+Antleopes+defeated+the+Hawkeyes+3-0.%0A
Theodore Retsinas
Outside hitter Nataly Moravec and middle hitter Rosa Vesty seen blocking a spike during a volleyball match between Iowa and Grand Canyon University at Xtream Arena in Coralville on September 10, 2023. The Antleopes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.

The 2023 season is off to a strong start for the Iowa women’s volleyball team.

Coming off a 2022 season where the team finished with a 10-21 record, the Hawkeyes are heading into Big Ten play at 8-4, almost matching their win total from last season.

This is the best start to a season for Iowa women’s volleyball since the 2016 season, when the Hawkeyes headed into Big Ten play with a 11-2 record and went on to finish the season 18-15. All of Iowa’s wins from that season were vacated, however, as former Hawkeye head coach Bond Shymansky violated NCAA rules by giving an incoming transfer $2,000 to bypass getting a job so she could focus on academics. All wins were vacated from the 2017 season as well. Shymansky was fired in June of 2019 as a result.

Prior to the scandal, Iowa also had a promising start to the 2015 season, grabbing onto a 10-2 record before Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes would go on to finish the season with a 19-13 record.

Second-year head coach Jim Barnes is already making his presence felt for the Hawkeyes. In his first year as head coach, Iowa women’s volleyball improved by four wins from its previous season, going from 6-24 in 2021 to 10-21 in 2022.

Despite the strong start, Barnes is aiming for success that the program hasn’t seen in a long time.

The Iowa women’s volleyball team has not finished with a positive record in Big Ten play in over two decades. Despite the overall winning seasons in 2015 and 2016, the team finished with conference records of 9-11 and 7-13, respectively. The 9-11 conference record was the closest the Hawkeyes have been to a winning conference record during the two-decade span.

The Big Ten is arguably the most difficult conference to compete in for women’s volleyball. Throughout recent memory, the conference has been dominated by Wisconsin, who are the reigning four-time Big Ten champions. Teams like Nebraska, Ohio State, Minnesota, Purdue, and Penn State have also been dominant, all finishing within the top six in the conference for the past three years. Iowa is winless in that span, going 0-26 against those six teams.

Despite Iowa’s struggles against the toughest Big Ten opponents, there is plenty of upside to look at from the preseason tournaments. In the four tournaments the Hawkeyes competed in, half of the team’s wins have come from teams with winning records last season, beating Cal Poly (17-13) and Central Michigan (20-12) in four sets and sweeping both South Dakota State (18-15) and Middle Tennessee (15-14). Iowa also beat Kent State (13-16) in five sets.

Iowa will open its Big Ten slate versus No. 12 Minnesota at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The match will be broadcast on FS1 and Hawkeye Radio Network.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras holds back offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during a football game between Iowa and Western Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Broncos, 41-10.
Point/Counterpoint | Will Iowa average 25 points per game this season?
Vermont forward Alina Gerke (28) races with the ball down the field while Iowa midfielder Dionne van Aalsum chases her during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sept. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Catamounts 5-0.
Iowa field hockey’s Dionne van Aalsum effortlessly transitions into collegiate play
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd during the 2023 NCAA Second Round women’s basketball game between No.2 Iowa and No.10 Georgia at a sold-out Carver Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lady Bulldogs, 74-66.
Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark wins 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award
More in Volleyball
Libero Sydney Dennis seen receiving a serve during a volleyball match between Iowa and Grand Canyon University at Xtream Arena in Coralville on September 10, 2023. The Antleopes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.
Iowa volleyball’s Sydney Dennis talks social media, hobbies, life mottos
Delaney McSweeney seen spiking the ball during a volleyball match between Iowa and Grand Canyon University at Xtream Arena in Coralville on September 10, 2023. The Antleopes defeated the Hawkeyes 3-0.
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Grand Canyon University
Iowa’s Amanda Darling digs the ball on a serve receive during a volleyball game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 3-1.
Iowa women’s volleyball wraps up Hawkeye Invitational, highlights depth and potential in roster
About the Contributor
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in