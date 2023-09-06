Iowa volleyball falls to Iowa State in five sets

The Iowa volleyball team fell to the Iowa State Cyclones, 3-2, in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series at Xtream Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Cyclones now lead the series against the Hawkeyes, 31-24. Iowa now sits at 4-3 on the season.

The Hawkeyes started out strong and won the first two sets, 26-24 and 25-17, respectively. The Cyclones then went on to claim the next three sets, 26-24, 25-18, and 15-9 to clinch the series victory.

Iowa outside hitter Caitlan Buettner had a strong performance, putting up 23 kills and six digs. Outside hitter Nataly Moravec followed up with 12 kills and three digs while middle hitter Anna Davis finished with eight kills and one dig for the Hawkeyes.

Head coach Jim Barnes felt that the match slipped away from the Hawkeyes.

“In that second set, we were really beating a really good team. But we have to keep that level of focus for three sets, and we have to know that a good team is going to punch back,” Barnes said following the loss. “But we didn’t lock back in like we had in the first and second set and couldn’t get the momentum back. Good teams are going to be hard to put away, and that’s what our team is learning to do.”

Despite the loss, Barnes complimented Buettner for playing an excellent game individually.

“Caitlan kept us in the game all night,” Barnes said. “She put the ball away from every part of the court, and they didn’t have an answer for her.”

Buettner understands the impact the Cy-Hawk rivalry has on the state and makes sure to not take these moments for granted.

“I feel like it’s a big honor to play in this game,” said Buettner. “We want the Hawkeyes to be a big part of the state and we want to represent our school just as well as they represent their students. And to play in this match, you have to keep your head on straight and you have to lead by example. I feel like if everyone does that, things will start going our way.”

Before the match, Davis, one of the three team captains, also talked about the importance of the in-state rivalry with Iowa State.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement that comes around this game,” Davis said. “We have a lot of people that have been a part of the Cy-Hawk series for a while or have been growing up Hawkeye fans and have that kind of angst towards Iowa State … People come together for this, and I think there’s a lot of excitement and positive energy around this game.”

Barnes praised Iowa for the way they fought versus their rivals and said he knows the Hawkeyes are capable of playing at a much higher level.

“We’re going to work to become the best [and to] reach our potential,” Barnes said.

Iowa will look to bounce back against Central Michigan in the Hawkeye Invitational at 6 p.m. on Friday at Xtream Arena.