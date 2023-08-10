Current, former Iowa football players Arland Bruce IV, Reggie Bracy, and Jack Johnson charged in state sports gambling probe

The state of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigations continued to unearth more names in its ongoing investigation into sports gambling by student-athletes.

Junior walk-on wide receiver Jack Johnson and Hawkeye football graduate assistant Owen O’Brien, as well as former Iowa wideout Arland Bruce and former Hawkeye defensive back Reggie Bracy, are among eight facing charges.

Four current Iowa State football players, Jirehl Brock, Isaiah Lee, DeShawn Hanika, and Jacob Remsburg, were also accused of betting on their school’s sporting events on Thursday.

Bruce, Bracy, Brock, and Lee are specifically charged with wagering in games that they played in.

Each of the eight is charged with one count of tampering with records related to the investigation. The charge is labeled as an aggravated misdemeanor but could be punishable by a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine ranging from $855 to $8,540 if convicted.

The student-athletes convicted could also face a permanent loss of athletic eligibility, per NCAA regulations that prohibit athletes from betting on their own games or other sporting events at their schools.

Bruce, a wide receiver, played for the Hawkeyes the past two seasons and was a regular starter in 2022. The Olathe, Kansas, native transferred to Oklahoma State during the offseason. The former four-star recruit is accused of allegedly making 132 underage bets totaling more than $4,300, per the affidavit. The legal betting age in Iowa is 21.

Operating an online DraftKings account under the name of “Vincent Bruce,” Bruce allegedly made 12 bets on Iowa football games, six during the 2021-22 season and six during the 2022-23 season, per the affidavit.

During the 2021-2022 season, Bruce, then a freshman, allegedly wagered on the Hawkeyes’ contests against Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue, Nebraska, Michigan, and Kentucky.

Bruce saw action but didn’t record any statistics against the Cyclones. He caught two receptions for eleven yards coming off the bench against the Nittany Lions. The following week against the Boilermakers, Bruce did not start but had a 12-yard catch and an assisted tackle during the game.

Bruce started against Nebraska, Michigan, and Kentucky, totaling seven catches for 40 yards and three rushing attempts for 23 yards and a touchdown.

The following season, Bruce allegedly bet on Iowa’s games against South Dakota State, Rutgers, Michigan, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Kentucky; five of which he played in, and four of which he started in.

During those five games, Bruce totaled 10 catches for 194 yards, four rushing attempts for 38 yards, as well as 68 punt return yards.

Bruce allegedly bet the “under total points” option for the game against Northwestern, according to the complaint, which means he wagered money on both teams scoring less than the estimated total. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the estimated total of the game was 37.5 points. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats combined for 46 points in a 33-13 Iowa victory.

During that contest, Bruce put up plenty of production, hauling in two passes for 19 yards while also contributing 40 yards on punt returns. He also ran for 27 yards on three carries.

His most notable play of the game was with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Both teams had combined for 33 total points when Bruce took a handoff at the 23-yard line and dashed up the right sideline for a score, thereby pushing the total over 37.5.

Bruce entered the transfer portal on Dec. 2 and was not on the team for the Music City Bowl against Kentucky but still allegedly placed another “under total points bet.” Caesars Sportsbook had the estimated total of the game at 31.5 points, but the two teams combined for 21 in a shutout Hawkeye win.

Bracy, a defensive back, played for three years at Iowa before transferring to Troy during the offseason. According to the complaint, Bracy allegedly made 65 underage bets totaling $715 using the same DraftKings account as Bruce.

The Mobile, Alabama, native allegedly wagered on two games during the 2022-23 season. These games were the home opener against South Dakota State and the Oct. 1 contest against Michigan. Bracy saw action in both of these games but recorded no statistics.

Brock was the leading rusher for the Cyclones last season but has been held out of practice due to an undisclosed reason. The Quincey, Illinois, product is heading into his fifth season with Iowa State.

According to the complaint, Brock allegedly made over 1,327 wagers totaling more than $12,050 using an online account of another student. He allegedly bet on four Iowa State football games in 2022, including two he played in — a September matchup against Iowa and an October showdown against Kansas State. Brock had 27 carries for 100 yards against the Hawkeyes and 13 carries for 33 yards against the Wildcats.

Lee, a starting defensive lineman, allegedly relied on a FanDuel account under the name of his fiancee. According to the complaint, he made 21 bets on 12 Iowa State games during the past two seasons. The senior allegedly bet on Iowa State to lose against Texas in November 2021.

Caesars Sportsbook had the Cyclones favored to win by at least six points, and Iowa State won the game, 30-7. Lee had one tackle in the contest.

Lee does not appear on Iowa State’s 2023-2024 football roster.

As for players who did not bet on games they played in, Johnson, a receiver, redshirted in 2020 after joining the Hawkeyes as a walk-on. According to the complaint, the West Des Moines native allegedly used his mother’s identity for an online DraftKings account, making more than 380 bets totaling over $1800. Johnson turned 21 in June of 2022.

Johnson allegedly bet on two Iowa football contests: a 2021 game against Wisconsin and a 2022 game against Illinois. As of this afternoon, Johnson is still on Iowa’s roster.

Remsburg, an offensive lineman, and Hanika, a tight end, each started for Iowa State last season and are both still listed on this season’s roster. Each allegedly used their mother’s identity to place online bets, though neither bet on any Cyclone football games. Remsburg said he was aware of NCAA rules barring athletes from gambling.

O’Brien, who is not listed on the Iowa football coaching staff in this or last season’s roster, allegedly used his mother’s identity when signing up for a FanDuel account. He allegedly made three underage wagers on Iowa football during the 2022 season, according to the complaint. The trio of contests were unlisted in the affidavit.