‘Heartstopper’ season two set to be released on August 3, 2023 

In popular culture, the most romantic proclamations involve lengthy heartfelt speeches designed to sweep the reader off their feet. Alice Oseman’s web-comic “Heartstopper” achieves this with a single syllabled-word: “Hi.”

The simple greeting holds much more meaning in the television adaptation of “Heartstopper,” directed by Euros Lyn, which premiered in April of 2022. “Heartstopper” has become a comfort show for many queer people of all ages and is a celebration of queer joy.

What will the “Heartstopper” season 2 plot include?

Season one was based on volumes one and two of the original web series, therefore we expect season two to focus on volume three in which characters Nick and Charlie navigate their relationship while on a school trip to Paris.

In the official description of the second season, Netflix stated “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Who will make up the second season’s cast?

The second season will include all the original cast members; Joe Locke and Kit Conno will reprise their roles as the protagonists Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson respectively, with Yasmine Finney and Will Gao returning to their roles of Elle Argent and Tao Xu. Corrina Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Sebastian Croft, Rhea Norwood and Jenny Walser will also be returning.

New faces include Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as David Nelson, and Thibault de Montalembert as Stephane, to name a few.

In November of 2022, it was announced that TikTok stars Bel Priestley and Ash Self would be joining the cast as Naomi and Felix respectively.

RELATED: ‘Heartstopper’ tells heartwarming story of LGBTQ+ love

What do we know about the promo artwork and the soundtrack for the new season?

All the artwork, including the signature “Heartstopper” leaves, is done by the graphic novel creator Alice Oseman. While the first season’s soundtrack featured up-and-coming queer musicians like Beabadoobee, Orla Gartland and Ella Jane, Netflix has not released information on the season two soundtrack but it is likely that more indie/alternative artists from the LGBTQ+ community will be featured.

What is the “Heartstopper” season 2 release date?

Since the series was renewed for a second and third season a month after it was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for season two. Currently, there is only a teaser and a release date of Thursday, August 3, 2023. Netflix has released a sneak peek of the first four minutes of the show as well.