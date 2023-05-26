Stream To Success: Youtube Views & Live Streaming Strategies

Live streaming can be done for up to 24 hours non-stop. While doing your live stream, you will notice people commenting on your videos and asking questions. You can answer their questions or type the answer using emojis.

When creating a live stream on YouTube, make sure that the live stream is engaging and entertaining to the audience. It should be something that the audience can contribute to the topic discussed.

Once you click on the live stream, ensure you are prepared to share content with your viewers. Besides, do not make the live stream too long for more than an hour, since it can get boring and people might leave the streaming.

It is also advisable that when you live stream, you do something dierent that will make the audience know you better at a personal level. You can also record the live stream session, which you can later share with people who were not online during your live stream by posting it on your YouTube channel.

How to get views on YouTube live streams?

1. Promote the live stream

This is the best strategy to get more YouTube views on a live stream. Promoting the broadcast is simply hyping the live stream before the actual live stream. This can be done by posting about it on the social networks that you will be live streaming on this particular day and at a specic time.

This will inform your audience when to tune in and not miss the live stream. You can also promote your live stream on your current YouTube videos by telling the viewers at the end of the video about your upcoming live stream. Be sure to tell them what the live stream will be about so they can look forward to attending it and interacting with you.

Promoting your live stream is very important since it ensures that subscribers are informed about your upcoming broadcast and can tune up for it. This will make your live stream video have many views, and if you go viral through shares, you will likely get many views.

2. Collaborate with other creators

Going live independently can be boring since you might lack the words to say, but if you collaborate with others, you will likely have an easy time. As a rst-time live streamer on YouTube, it might be best to ask a friend or a fellow creator to join you on your live stream to make the discussion topic interesting.