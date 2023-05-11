Best Social Casino Apps: List of Sweepstakes Casino Apps

Social casinos like Pulsz, LuckyLand, Stake.us, and Chumba Casino have changed the game when it comes to casino play, bringing Vegas-style slots to thousands of Americans in a fun and legal way.

And it gets better because, between them, these operators host some of the best social casino apps around – giving you a whole new way to play your favorite online casino games. Free, fun, and legal in most parts of the US, find out how these dedicated smartphone apps can take your social casino experience to the next level.

Offers free gameplay without the risk of losing money

Provides a chance to win real prizes and rewards

Provides a fun and interactive social experience for players to connect and compete with friends and other users.

Chumba Casino

Chumba Casino is among the most popular social casino platforms on the web, with a huge player base across the US and beyond thanks to its ties to the global VGW (Virtual Gaming Worlds) Group. And as well as offering a ton of slots, sweepstakes, and Vegas-style casino games, the operator also boasts one of the best social casino apps around, Chumba Lite.

Key features of the Chumba Casino app

Chumba Casino rewards its app users handsomely, with a handful of additional promotions to incentivize app downloads. Right off the bat, you’ll unlock 1,000,000 Gold Coins by registering for the app, and there’s also a daily login bonus, leaderboards, and a free spin wheel to keep you coming back for more.

Elsewhere, mobile app users can expect zero compromises on the overall gaming experience when using Chumba Lite. Sure, things are slightly more stripped back compared to the mobile site, but navigation is clean and intuitive, and the games are smooth and engaging. There’s also the option to watch adverts in between games to further boost your tally of Gold Coins.

What games can you play on the Chumba Casino app?

The best social casino apps do a fantastic job of bringing social casino slots to smaller screens, and Chumba Lite is no exception. The app hosts a small selection of Chumba Casino’s slot options, so you can play what are arguably VGW’s best titles on any iOS or Android device.

Choose to take your experience to your mobile browser, and you can discover over 80 titles in Chumba Casino’s main games lobby. All your favorites like roulette, blackjack, and American 21 are here, alongside video slots, jackpot games, and sweepstakes that let you play for cash prizes and rewards.

How to use the Chumba Casino app

To get started with Chumba Lite, head to the Google Play Store on Android or the App Store for iOS and search for ‘Chumba’. Your device will need to meet the technical requirements to download the app (Android 5.0 and iOS 12.1).

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you have the option to register with Chumba or log in to your existing account. New players will receive the 1,000,000 Gold Coins bonus at this stage, giving them a great starting point to get stuck into the app’s slot selection.

LuckyLand

Developers of the LuckyLand social casino have spent time perfecting the experience for mobile users, so it makes sense that LuckyLand Slots is among the best social casino apps out there. Players can enjoy a choice range of slots on Android devices, with lots of ways to collect free Gold Coins and keep the fun going.

Key features of the LuckyLand casino app

LuckyLand Slots is a no-compromises offering, with all the functionality you’d expect from the LuckyLand mobile site present in the app. That includes membership in the LuckyLand VIP Club, the ability to claim free Gold Coins every four hours, and a choice of sweepstakes games that let you win real cash prizes when you’ve accumulated 50 Sweeps Coins.

Speaking of sweeps, this is a big selling point of the LuckyLand Slots app. The platform’s patented Sweepstakes feature is fully legal in most states, so you can make cash redemptions direct from the app. Plus, if you encounter any problems while using the app, 24/7 customer support is available to help.

What games can you play on the LuckyLand casino app?

The question ought to be, what games can’t you play? LuckyLand has done an awesome job in bringing its social casino offering to the small screen, with a huge range of colorful and engaging slots titles that are free to play.

Set forth into the beyond with Galactic Blast or discover hidden treasures in Forbidden Fortunes. Game formats include jackpots, cascades, reels, and sweepstakes, making LuckyLand Slots one of the best social casino apps for those seeking a big variety of playable titles.

How to use the LuckyLand casino app

Until recently, the LuckyLand Slots social casino app was only available on Android devices, but thankfully the operator has rectified this, with an iOS version now in the App Store. That’s great news for Apple users, who would otherwise have faced missing out on downloading this epic social casino app.

Whether you’re a new or existing customer, getting started on the LuckyLand Slots app is straightforward. Once you’ve logged in or registered, you’re taken straight to the game lobby, where you can quickly navigate the available titles or switch to Sweepstakes mode for the chance to win cash prizes.

Pulsz

Pulsz is widely known for its generous social casino bonuses and welcome offers, with 5,000 free Gold Coins up for grabs when you sign up. Add to that the Pulsz app, easily one of the best social casino apps around, plus its wide range of sweepstake casino titles, and you quickly run out of reasons not to give Pulsz a go.

Key features of the Pulsz social casino app

Sign-up for the Pulsz social casino app as a new customer, and you’ll be rewarded with a bounty of 5,000 Gold Coins that you can use to start playing the app’s exciting Vegas slots. There’s no purchase necessary and no hidden fees when using the app, and you can play without distractions thanks to Pulsz’s no-ads commitment.

What else? Well, free coins are always available to claim throughout the Pulsz app, including Sweepstakes Coins that can be redeemed for real prizes. Pulsz delivers a ton of regular promotions, some of which are app-exclusive, and you can also access more great deals by following the casino on social media.

What games can you play on the Pulsz social casino app?

Pulsz has brought much of its full social casino offering to its mobile app, so you can enjoy lots of free-to-play Jackpots, Hold and Spin slots, and Megaways games direct from the game lobby. Plus, Pulsz promises to add new games each week, meaning there are always new titles to discover.

The variety of titles on offer within the Pulsz casino app is impressive. From Las Vegas 777-style slot machines to well-designed blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games, Pulsz manages to deliver a premium feel that only the best social casino apps are capable of.

How to use the Pulsz casino app

Get started on the Pulsz.com social casino app by downloading it from Google Play (Android) or the App Store (iOS). If you don’t already have a Pulsz account, you can register within the app, so there’s no need to go between different platforms to get verified and start playing.

There are two types of coins to collect when using the Pulsz app: Gold Coins and Sweepstake Coins. Gold Coins let you play most titles on the platform, while Sweepstakes Coins can be redeemed for cash prizes. You’ll find lots of ways to collect both throughout the Pulsz platform, for a rewarding overall experience.

Stake.us

The truth is that Stake.us doesn’t currently have a mobile app. So, why has it made the shortlist? Like the best social casino apps, Stake.us offers an unparalleled mobile experience for smartphone users, with a range of impressive features and over 1,000 social casino games squeezed into an intuitive, user-friendly platform.

Key features of the Stake.us social casino

Since it was established in 2017, Stake.us has grown to become one of the leading social casino sites in the US, with thousands of daily users on its powerful mobile site. Tons of original games coupled with an intuitive, fun-focused interface continue to validate exactly why Stake.us has the confidence to call itself “America’s Social Casino”.

If there’s one feature that Stake.us delivers better than almost any other social casino operator, it’s promotions. From daily bonuses to a generous VIP program, both new and existing customers are treated well at Stake.us. You can even enjoy a 5% rakeback bonus using ‘CRYPTGAMBL’ when registering for the site.

What games can you play on the Stake.us mobile site?

Stake.us hosts its full roster of games on mobile devices, meaning you’ll have over 1,000 (yes, 1,000!) original titles to enjoy at your fingertips. Luckily, the site’s games library is categorized into Slots, Stake Originals, New Releases, and Table Games, so you should have no difficulty navigating the huge collection of free-to-play mobile casino games on offer.

All the games (except the TSake Originals) on Stake.us come courtesy of Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. So, whether you’re playing Great Rhino Megaways, Tome of Life slots, or table classics like baccarat and roulette, you can expect fast loading times and HD graphics, no matter how small of a screen you’re playing on.

How to play on the Stake.us mobile site

This is the easy part. With no app to download, you can simply head to the Stake.us site on any mobile device, log in or register for an account, and start playing your favorite social casino titles.

Of course, there’s also the option to join Stake.us sweepstakes with any Stake Cash you’ve accrued through promos or daily play wins. This brings the possibility of winning real prizes like merch, vouchers, and other rewards. If you’re only here for fun though, then that’s fine too, with most titles across Stake.us free to play with Gold Coins.

Closing thoughts on the best social casino apps

Social casinos have helped thousands of Americans to unlock the fun and thrills of online casino play in a legal and accessible way. That’s why it’s great to see so many operators launching dedicated mobile apps that bring the social casino experience to an even bigger audience.

So, whether you choose an app from Pulsz, LuckyLand, or Chumba Casino, you’re guaranteed a rewarding social casino experience that you can enjoy anywhere, anytime. And don’t forget Stake.us too – it may not have an app right now, but the site’s powerful mobile platform and 5% rakeback bonus make it a worthwhile alternative.