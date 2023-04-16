Film: Clay Pigeons

Amid an atmosphere of tension surrounding gun use, the Iowa City Trap Club, an organization at the Amana Sportsman’s Club in Homestead, Iowa, practice and compete in the sport shooting of clay pigeons for grades 5-12 .

The club prioritizes safety, rules, and regulations for safe and proper gun use while also making sure to include many elements of play. The club consists of training, handbooks and safety checklists. They also play games to train their aim.

“It’s one of the safest sports out there because, I know all our coaches pride themselves on safety,” club member Megan Swartzendruber said.

“We’re out here after school having the best times of our lives.” club member Elizabeth Stopa said.