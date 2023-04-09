Photos: Mission Creek Festival Day Three

Local musicians took the stage across Iowa City venues during the third and final day of the Mission Creek Festival on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

In its 18th year, the three-day festival continues to celebrate music and literature in Iowa City.

FilmScene hosted numerous local authors and literary presses who represented themselves with informational stands set along the first floor.

TEKE::TEKE, Ebony Tusks, Karen Meat, and Mars Hojilla among other musical groups preformed at this years festival.